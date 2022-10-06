Read full article on original website
Proposition FF: Slashing tax breaks for the wealthy would fund program giving all Colorado public school students free meals
Proposition FF is a measure on the November ballot that aims to guarantee free school meals for all Colorado public school students, regardless of their household income. It comes after the end of a federal initiative that provided free meals to all kids through the first two years of the pandemic.
Amendment F: Should Colorado update a law written in 1958 governing charitable bingo and raffles?
From the 50/50 raffles at Colorado Rockies games to bingo at the Elks Lodge, raffles and bingo brought in more than $121 million for Colorado charities in 2021. But nonprofit employees can’t be paid for their time spent working to call a bingo game or sell raffle tickets. And a nonprofit must exist for five years before it can qualify to run such games. The Secretary of State’s Office regulates the charitable games and the organizations that run them.
Bright Health is pulling out of Colorado’s insurance market. That’s a blow to a Polis-backed initiative.
Health insurance company Bright Health announced Tuesday that it won’t offer insurance plans in Colorado next year, meaning roughly 55,000 people in the state will need to find new coverage. The decision is part of a move by Bright to pull out of every state in which it operates...
Colorado Voter Guide
What you need to know to vote in the Nov. 8 general election. Our job at The Colorado Sun is to provide you with the information you need to fill out your 2022 ballot. We get it: You’re busy. You don’t have time to research everything every candidate has ever said or what the consequences of voting for this or that ballot measure may be. We’ve got you covered.
Littwin: If Biden is coming to Colorado, Dems must think Bennet’s Senate seat is safe
As you’ve probably heard, Joe Biden is scheduled to come to Colorado on Wednesday to designate Camp Hale — the winter-war training site near Leadville that operated during World War II — as a national monument. It would be the first national monument designated by President Biden....
Colorado sent 30,000 noncitizens a voter registration mailer
The office of Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold insisted none of the noncitizens will be allowed to register to vote if they try. The news comes at a time of widespread skepticism — often unfounded — of voting integrity following the 2020 presidential election and as Griswold, who has touted her role as a national advocate for secure elections, seeks reelection in the November midterms.
Amendment E: Colorado’s homestead property tax exemption would be extended to Gold Star spouses
Amendment E would extend a property tax break to Gold Star spouses, who are the survivors of U.S. service members who died in the line of duty or of veterans who died as a result of a service-related injury or disease. Colorado’s homestead exemption, which reduces the amount of property...
Colorado Election 2022: The campaign finance race
Statewide candidates | State senate | Congressional | TV ads. Money allows candidates to spread their messages to potential voters directly through mailers, canvassing, broadcast and digital ads. Some of that money also goes to consultants to craft those messages or to raise even more money to deliver them. So...
Proposition 124: Colorado voters will decide whether retail liquor stores should be able to open more locations
There are only three Total Wine & More stores in Colorado, when in other states, like Florida and California, there are dozens. That’s because Colorado’s liquor laws allow retailers have only three locations in the state. Starting in 2027, that number jumps to four stores under existing statutes.
Silverman: Colorado’s attorney general race should be about more than crime fighting
Crime ruined our mini-vacation last April. It happened near the airport. We stopped for pre-flight grub at an attractive coffee shop. “Oh look, there’s a nice parking space on that side street.”. Trish and I thought our luggage and my laptop would be fine in the locked rental...
Colorado’s air pollution permit backlog doubles as courts order state to move faster
The backlog of Colorado air pollution permit applications has doubled since the first of two recent EPA ozone downgrades that expanded the number of ozone-contributing polluters who meet the threshold for regulation, state officials said. The backlog could grow by hundreds more when the EPA finalizes another downgrade of the...
Proposition 125: Coloradans will decide whether grocery stores should be allowed to sell wine starting next year
Coloradans have been able to buy full-strength beer at all grocery and convenience stores since 2019, three years after the state legislature passed a law that changed how retail alcohol sales are regulated for the first time since the end of Prohibition. Now, it’s wine’s turn. Proposition 125...
New survey shows veteran homelessness has decreased 31% in metro Denver
The number of veterans who are homeless in metro Denver decreased more than 30% from 2020 to 2022, despite an overall increase in the region’s homeless population, according to new survey data released Thursday by The Metro Denver Homeless Initiative. Veterans have historically been overrepresented in homelessness in metro...
Denver’s Omnitrax buys San Luis & Rio Grande Railroad, driving hope for economic spark in Colorado’s San Luis Valley
Denver-based Omnitrax — a transportation logistics company with 26 railroads in 12 states — is under contract to purchase the San Luis & Rio Grande Railroad following a bankruptcy auction, sparking hope for an economic lift from the historic railway. The San Luis & Rio Grande will be...
