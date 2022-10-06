ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Amendment F: Should Colorado update a law written in 1958 governing charitable bingo and raffles?

From the 50/50 raffles at Colorado Rockies games to bingo at the Elks Lodge, raffles and bingo brought in more than $121 million for Colorado charities in 2021. But nonprofit employees can’t be paid for their time spent working to call a bingo game or sell raffle tickets. And a nonprofit must exist for five years before it can qualify to run such games. The Secretary of State’s Office regulates the charitable games and the organizations that run them.
Colorado Voter Guide

What you need to know to vote in the Nov. 8 general election. Our job at The Colorado Sun is to provide you with the information you need to fill out your 2022 ballot. We get it: You’re busy. You don’t have time to research everything every candidate has ever said or what the consequences of voting for this or that ballot measure may be. We’ve got you covered.
Colorado sent 30,000 noncitizens a voter registration mailer

The office of Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold insisted none of the noncitizens will be allowed to register to vote if they try. The news comes at a time of widespread skepticism — often unfounded — of voting integrity following the 2020 presidential election and as Griswold, who has touted her role as a national advocate for secure elections, seeks reelection in the November midterms.
Colorado Election 2022: The campaign finance race

Statewide candidates | State senate | Congressional | TV ads. Money allows candidates to spread their messages to potential voters directly through mailers, canvassing, broadcast and digital ads. Some of that money also goes to consultants to craft those messages or to raise even more money to deliver them. So...
New survey shows veteran homelessness has decreased 31% in metro Denver

The number of veterans who are homeless in metro Denver decreased more than 30% from 2020 to 2022, despite an overall increase in the region’s homeless population, according to new survey data released Thursday by The Metro Denver Homeless Initiative. Veterans have historically been overrepresented in homelessness in metro...
