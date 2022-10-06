Using gasoline to ignite a brush pile is never a good idea

There is a pond on our family farm that has not really been a pond for decades. It’s more of a crater these days, used for burning brush — which, as it turns out, is a great way to meet one’s neighbors.

During the early 1980s, a man kept some horses on the farm and wanted to enlarge the spring-fed pond to make it easier for the large animals to drink. He used a backhoe to make the pond roughly three times bigger.

Except for the 4-by-8-foot natural spring, which was not disturbed, the pond has never again held water. Only brush and fire.

Years ago, Dad even allowed nearby neighbors to dump their brush there. Word somehow got around, and strangers began leaving loads of brush. We were forced to cut off the community access.

My siblings and I live on the farm now. The brush from our respective corners of the compound had been accumulating for nearly a year when it all went up in a blaze of glory just after dusk one recent evening.

There’s nothing unusual about our having a large brush fire. It’s the way I ignited (“set off” is a better description) the pile that brought out the neighbors.

Carelessness on my part had left the fuel tank on one of our commercial-grade mowing machines clogged with grass clippings. I had drained a portion of the fuel to flush the system and remove the clog.

I found myself faced with the question of what to do with the excess dirty gasoline. Our mound of dry brush provided the answer.

Now, I learned a long time ago that a highly combustible liquid, such as gasoline, should not be used to ignite a large pile of brush. But I had this dirty gasoline to dispose of. And I was extremely careful, waiting for what I thought was sufficient time to allow most of the fuel to dissipate before throwing a torch from about 50 feet away. The fumes did not ignite right away. And then, KA-BOOM!

Curiously, the loud bang — which instantly drew my mother and siblings from their homes — did not hurt me or my ears. I felt no significant wave from the blast. And yet others, some of whom were a mile or more away, were jolted, so to speak.

Neighbors began to arrive certain that a catastrophe had occurred.

One man said his house, roughly a mile away, had shook. That turned out to be a common theme, and it was repeated by a sheriff’s deputy who arrived within minutes, blue lights activated.

“I was watching TV,” the deputy said. “It shook my house! I thought someone’s house exploded.”

There has been a lot of development in our little valley through the years. But we do still live in the country, where distant neighbors on three sides enjoy shooting guns. They shoot a lot. Sometimes it sounds like a war zone well after dark.

My sincere hope is that all of my gun-enthusiast neighbors are aware of what actually happened that night. I would hate to think they might be over there mumbling thoughts like, “Of course you know this means war.”