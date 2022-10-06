ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
toofab.com

Lizzo Hits Back at Criticism Over Revealing Costumes, Accusations She Makes Music for White Audiences

She also opens up about living a "very healthy lifestyle," both mentally and spiritually. Lizzo took on some of her haters in her new cover story for Vanity Fair. Throughout the interview with the publication, the "Truth Hurts" star addresses some of the criticisms thrown at her throughout her Grammy and Emmy-winning career -- including accusations of making music for a "white audience" and that her revealing Instagram page and concert looks add "to the sexualization of women."
MUSIC
toofab.com

Kyle Richards Spills on 'Really Bad' RHOBH Reunion Amid Kathy Hilton Drama: 'I Was a Mess' (Exclusive)

"You know it's bad when [Andy Cohen's] really feeling bad for you," says Kyle, before calling the situation with sister Kathy "disappointing." This year's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion was clearly one of the most emotionally-charged for star Kyle Richards -- who tells TooFab it was a "really difficult day" amid tensions with sister Kathy Hilton.
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Stage 2 Melanoma Diagnosis, Blames Teen Tanning

"I was a 90s teen, putting baby oil and iodine on my skin to tan it. Never wearing sunscreen or getting my moles checked ... This has been such a wakeup call for me." Sometimes, choices made at a young age can continue to impact your life for years to come. That's the message Teddi Mellencamp is hoping to share while revealing her Stage 2 melanoma diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Scherzinger
Person
Robin Thicke
Person
Prince
Person
Ken Jeong
Person
Jenny Mccarthy
Person
Tori Spelling
Person
Jermaine Dupri
Person
Jodie Sweetin
Person
Damon Dash
Person
Joey Lawrence
Person
Amber Riley
HollywoodLife

Luke Bryan Mourns Willie Spence After Death At 23: He ‘Really Did Light Up Every Room He Walked Into’

Luke Bryan honored Willie Spence, after the singer was tragically killed in a car crash on Tuesday, October 11. The American Idol judge took to social media to mourn the season 19 runner-up, after his sudden, unexpected passing at 23. The country singer shared a tribute to the singer from the show on Instagram. “Willie really did light up every room he walked into,” he began his tribute.
MUSIC
toofab.com

9 Times Harry Styles Absolutely Shocked His Fans At Live Shows

From thinking one fan flipped him off on the road to pressuring a boy to propose...these are unforgettable. Harry Styles has not only earned his top spot on the charts, but also a top spot in fan's hearts. The "Music For A Sushi Restaurant" performer makes sure to extensively interact...
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Full Wednesday Trailer Reveals Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, Christina Ricci's New Role

The "SNL" legend joins the creepy and kooky Addams for Netflix's mysterious new series set at Nevermore Academy. Fans also get a deeper look into Jenna Ortega's Wednesday, complete with her dry wit and charmingly threatening undertones. The first full look at the upcoming series, presented at NYCC, features equally strange students, hidden chambers and a mysterious monster lurking on campus grounds. With plenty of atmosphere and that unique "Addams Family" charm, Gomez star Luis Guzman promises, "You're going to see them in a different light like you've never seen before, and you’re going to welcome it, and you're going to be entertained."
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Royalties#Masked Singer#Mummies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
toofab.com

The Voice 5th Judge: Battles Begin, Coaches Already Getting It Wrong

One gorgeous duet triggers the first Save of the Round, but it's not enough to save incredible singers from elimination as some Coaches are clearly hearing a different show than the rest of us. After kicking off the round with the first Battle of the season on Monday night’s installment...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy