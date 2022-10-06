Read full article on original website
Lizzo Hits Back at Criticism Over Revealing Costumes, Accusations She Makes Music for White Audiences
She also opens up about living a "very healthy lifestyle," both mentally and spiritually. Lizzo took on some of her haters in her new cover story for Vanity Fair. Throughout the interview with the publication, the "Truth Hurts" star addresses some of the criticisms thrown at her throughout her Grammy and Emmy-winning career -- including accusations of making music for a "white audience" and that her revealing Instagram page and concert looks add "to the sexualization of women."
Kyle Richards Spills on 'Really Bad' RHOBH Reunion Amid Kathy Hilton Drama: 'I Was a Mess' (Exclusive)
"You know it's bad when [Andy Cohen's] really feeling bad for you," says Kyle, before calling the situation with sister Kathy "disappointing." This year's "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion was clearly one of the most emotionally-charged for star Kyle Richards -- who tells TooFab it was a "really difficult day" amid tensions with sister Kathy Hilton.
Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Stage 2 Melanoma Diagnosis, Blames Teen Tanning
"I was a 90s teen, putting baby oil and iodine on my skin to tan it. Never wearing sunscreen or getting my moles checked ... This has been such a wakeup call for me." Sometimes, choices made at a young age can continue to impact your life for years to come. That's the message Teddi Mellencamp is hoping to share while revealing her Stage 2 melanoma diagnosis.
Murder, She Wrote Star Angela Lansbury Dead at 96 -- Hollywood Pays Tribute
"A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars." Hollywood is paying tribute to beloved actress and Broadway icon, Angela Lansbury, who has died at the age of 96. According to TMZ, per Lansbury's family, Lansbury passed away early Tuesday morning...
Luke Bryan Mourns Willie Spence After Death At 23: He ‘Really Did Light Up Every Room He Walked Into’
Luke Bryan honored Willie Spence, after the singer was tragically killed in a car crash on Tuesday, October 11. The American Idol judge took to social media to mourn the season 19 runner-up, after his sudden, unexpected passing at 23. The country singer shared a tribute to the singer from the show on Instagram. “Willie really did light up every room he walked into,” he began his tribute.
9 Times Harry Styles Absolutely Shocked His Fans At Live Shows
From thinking one fan flipped him off on the road to pressuring a boy to propose...these are unforgettable. Harry Styles has not only earned his top spot on the charts, but also a top spot in fan's hearts. The "Music For A Sushi Restaurant" performer makes sure to extensively interact...
Rachel Bilson Finally Confronts 'Bling Ring' Sisters Alexis & Gabrielle Neiers Who Robbed Her Over a Decade Ago
"It's more about the violation than the actual things taken" After being a victim of the infamous "Bling Ring" robberies more than a decade ago, Rachel Bilson is getting closure about the traumatic incident from former members Alexis and Gabrielle "Gabby" Neiers. Bilson sat down with the sisters for a...
Full Wednesday Trailer Reveals Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, Christina Ricci's New Role
The "SNL" legend joins the creepy and kooky Addams for Netflix's mysterious new series set at Nevermore Academy. Fans also get a deeper look into Jenna Ortega's Wednesday, complete with her dry wit and charmingly threatening undertones. The first full look at the upcoming series, presented at NYCC, features equally strange students, hidden chambers and a mysterious monster lurking on campus grounds. With plenty of atmosphere and that unique "Addams Family" charm, Gomez star Luis Guzman promises, "You're going to see them in a different light like you've never seen before, and you’re going to welcome it, and you're going to be entertained."
Kaley Cuoco Reveals Horrific Equestrian Accident That Nearly Had Her Leg Amputated
"They made me sign something that said, 'We don't know until we get in there and see this leg, and it could come out that you don't have it anymore.'" Kaley Cuoco is recalling the details of a "devastating" equestrian accident. In an excerpt from "The Big Bang Theory: The...
Paris Hilton Responds to TikTok Video From Fan Who 'Robbed' Her More Than 15 Years Ago
"Please don't put me in jail. You're rich." A man on TikTok is coming clean about a wild night out that includes a pair of Paris Hilton's stolen sunglasses. Last week Gregory Brown opened up about how he "robbed" the 41-year-old heiress turned DJ back in 2005 after a night of partying with friends while participating in the "One Thing About Me" trend.
Meghan Markle Reveals Prince Harry Found Her a Therapist At Her 'Worst Point'
"I was going, 'I need help,'" she said of calling a therapist. "And she could hear the dire state that I was in." Meghan Markle is opening up about mental health and how pejorative labels are especially damaging to women. On Tuesday's episode of her "Archetypes" podcast, titled "Decoding the...
Charlie Puth Shares His Experience with Ellen's Label After Greyson Chance's Bombshell Claims
"I do agree with him that no one was present, certainly, after the creation of my first demo EP." After Greyson Chance excoriated Ellen DeGeneres and her now-defunct record label as "manipulative," "self-centered" and "blatantly opportunistic," Charlie Puth is weighing in with his own experience. In a new interview with...
Kelly Clarkson Returns to The Voice with Two New Coaches -- Plus, Blake Shelton Is Leaving
After 23 seasons, Blake Shelton will depart "The Voice," but not before welcoming two new faces to the spinning chairs, and one returning champion Coach. After skipping a spring cycle last season, "The Voice" revealed that it will be back for Season 23 in Spring 2023, and it will be a major season for the NBC reality series for several reasons.
The Voice 5th Judge: Battles Begin, Coaches Already Getting It Wrong
One gorgeous duet triggers the first Save of the Round, but it's not enough to save incredible singers from elimination as some Coaches are clearly hearing a different show than the rest of us. After kicking off the round with the first Battle of the season on Monday night’s installment...
