The "SNL" legend joins the creepy and kooky Addams for Netflix's mysterious new series set at Nevermore Academy. Fans also get a deeper look into Jenna Ortega's Wednesday, complete with her dry wit and charmingly threatening undertones. The first full look at the upcoming series, presented at NYCC, features equally strange students, hidden chambers and a mysterious monster lurking on campus grounds. With plenty of atmosphere and that unique "Addams Family" charm, Gomez star Luis Guzman promises, "You're going to see them in a different light like you've never seen before, and you’re going to welcome it, and you're going to be entertained."

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO