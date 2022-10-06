ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Ethereum Remains Above This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h4Ap1_0iO55rZA00

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, managed to remain above the $20,000 level this morning.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, meanwhile, traded slightly higher, remaining above the $1,300 mark on Thursday.

Other popular crypto coins, including XRP XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded slightly higher this morning.

Ethereum Name Service ENS/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Terra Classic LUNC/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $966.87 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.1%. BTC was trading lower by around 0.2% to $20,192, while ETH rose by around 0.8% to $1,365 on Thursday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC, Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ and Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Price: $17.27

24-hour gain: 9.4%

  • Trust Wallet Token TWT/USD

Price: $0.962

24-hour gain: 4.6%

  • Casper CSPR/USD

Price: $0.03147

24-hour gain: 4.4%

  • Convex Finance CVX/USD

Price: $5.52

24-hour gain: 3%

  • Uniswap UNI/USD

Price: $6.86

24-hour gain: 2.7%

Losers

  • Terra Classic LUNC/USD

Price: $0.0002975

24-hour drop: 3.7%

  • XDC Network XDC/USD

Price: $0.03026

24-hour drop: 3.1%

  • Chiliz CHZ/USD

Price: $0.2171

24-hour drop: 2.7%

  • IOTA MIOTA/USD

Price: $0.2745

24-hour drop: 2.2%

  • Quant QNT/USD

Price: $137.32

24-hour drop: 1.9%

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Tesla Shows Signs Of An Imminent Bounce: Here's What To Watch

Tesla Inc. TSLA was trading flat in the premarket Tuesday after forming a long-legged doji candlestick on Monday, which indicated a bounce may be in the horizon. The stock has suffered eight bearish red candlesticks in a row, plunging over 21% since opening the trading day on Sept. 29. On...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $216.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Your Radar#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Ethereum Eth Usd#Xrp Xrp Usd#Dogecoin Doge Usd#Ethereum Name Service#Btc#Mccormick Company#Mkc#Stz#Conagra Brands Inc#Cag#Casper Cspr Usd Price#Convex Finance#Cvx Usd Price#Xdc Network Xdc Usd Price#Chiliz
Benzinga

India Says Relationship With Putin's Russia Has 'Certainly Served Our Interests Well'

India once again defended its ties with Moscow amid the war in Ukraine that has killed thousands of people. What Happened: At a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, in Canberra, India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar responded to a query about whether the South Asian nation was rethinking its connections with Moscow by pushing back against criticism for his country’s "longstanding" ties with Moscow.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch

This article was originally published on Aug. 23, 2022. Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run in 2024.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un Vows To 'Hit And Wipe Out' Enemies, Says 'Tactical' Nuclear Drills Were Warnings For US And Its Allies

Kim Jong Un has vowed to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and U.S. targets after showcasing his country’s nuclear capabilities in recent missile launches. What Happened: North Korea said its recent barrage of missile launches was a “severe warning” in response to joint naval exercises carried out by South Korea and the U.S., which involved the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, the state media KCNA Watch reported.
WORLD
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

NRG Energy NRG - P/E: 2.89. Clearway Energy has reported Q2 earnings per share at $-4.37, which has decreased by 1460.71% compared to Q1, which was -0.28. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.84%, which has decreased by 0.67% from 4.51% in the previous quarter. NRG Energy saw a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Clear Channel Outdoor And 2 Other Penny Stocks Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

US gold futures traded lower this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
97K+
Followers
172K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy