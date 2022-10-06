Read full article on original website
Toyota begins making cars in Myanmar after delay due to coup
BANGKOK (AP) — Toyota Motor Corp. says it has begun assembling autos in Myanmar after more than a yearlong delay following a military takeover in February 2021. The factory in the Thilawa Special Economic Zone, outside the country’s biggest city, Yangon, is owned by Toyota and its trading arm, Toyota Tsusho. It assembles Hi-Lux pickup trucks and was originally due to turn out 2,500 vehicles a year. Many foreign companies have withdrawn from Myanmar following the military’s seizure of power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Toyota is among a number of Japanese companies that have investments in Thilawa.
UK spy chief says rise of China world’s top security issue
LONDON (AP) — The head of Britain’s cyber-intelligence agency is accusing China of using its economic and technological clout to clamp down at home and exert control abroad. GCHQ director Jeremy Fleming says Beijing is trying to “rewrite the rules of international security” in new and alarming ways. In a rare public speech, Fleming accused Beijing of using technologies such as digital currencies and satellite systems to control China’s population and increase its influence around the world. Relations between Britain and China have grown increasingly frosty in recent years, with U.K. officials accusing Beijing of economic subterfuge and human rights abuses. British spies have given increasingly negative assessments of Beijing’s influence and intentions.
Tropical Storm Karl forms in Gulf off southern Mexico coast
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Karl has formed off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast and is forecast to meander in the Gulf for a few days without reaching hurricane strength. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Karl had winds of 40 miles per hour Tuesday afternoon. It was centered about 110 miles east-northeast of the port city of Veracruz and moving northwest at 6 mph. Mexico has declared a tropical storm warning from Veracruz northward to Cabo Rojo. The storm’s center is expected to move northward before changing course and turning inland sometime later in the week. Karl comes one day after former Hurricane Julia dissipated in the Pacific.
Japanese automaker Nissan says it is pulling out of Russia
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. says it plans to sell its Russian operations to its local partner and end manufacturing there. The company said Tuesday that its executive committee approved the sale to Russia’s Central Research and Development Automobile and Engine Institute, or NAMI. The company said the sale includes Nissan’s factory and R&D facilities in St. Petersburg and its sales and marketing center in Moscow. Nissan suspended manufacturing in Russia in March after the invasion of Ukraine. The company said the terms of the sale give Nissan the option to buy back its Russian business within the next six years.
Thunberg: Coal worse than keeping German nuclear plants on
BERLIN (AP) — Climate activist Greta Thunberg says it would be “a mistake” for Germany to switch off its nuclear power plants if that means burning more planet-heating coal. The German government is debating whether to end nuclear power as planned this year, despite the specter of a looming energy crisis due to the war in Ukraine. Thunberg inspired a youth climate movement with her solo protests outside the Swedish parliament in 2018. In an interview to be aired Wednesday by German public broadcaster ARD, she said it was “a very bad idea to focus on coal when this (nuclear power) is already in place.” Opposition parties and some in the governing coalition want to suspend Germany’s nuclear phaseout.
New study examines the effectiveness of colonoscopies
Colonoscopies are a dreaded rite of passage for many middle-age adults. The promise has been that if you endure the awkwardness and invasiveness of having a camera travel the length of your large intestine once every decade after age 45, you have the best chance of catching — and perhaps preventing — colorectal cancer. It’s the second most common cause of cancer death in the United States. Some 15 million colonoscopies are performed in the US each year.
UK markets roiled after bank rules out extending help
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s economy is facing new shocks after the Bank of England ruled out extending an emergency debt-buying plan designed to stabilize financial markets – and the government tried to blame the independent central bank for the U.K.’s economic turmoil. Bank governor Andrew Bailey said the scheme will end on Friday as scheduled. The pound fell by almost 1% after he spoke, and the yield on British government bonds rose back close to the levels which led to the bank’s intervention last month. The central bank stepped in after the government on Sept. 23 announced plans for 45 billion pounds ($50 billion) in unfunded tax cuts. Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg suggested market turbulence was primarily the result of the bank’s failure to raise interest rates quickly enough.
Swedes refuse Russian request for pipeline probe info
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden says it will not give information regarding gas leaks in the Baltic Sea to Russia because of Swedish investigative confidentiality. Last month, undersea explosions ruptured two pipelines and discharged huge amounts of methane into the air. Russia has formally asked to be part of the Swedish investigation. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said Monday her government has not yet formulated its response. Sweden’s domestic security agency has said that its preliminary probe “has strengthened the suspicions of serious sabotage” as the cause of the blasts. Sweden’s prosecutor in charge of the investigation said evidence at the site has been seized.
New Zealand wants to tax farmers for their cows’ burps and farts
A burp or fart at the dinner table might land you in trouble — but if you’re a cow or sheep in New Zealand, it might land your owner a hefty tax bill. Prime Minister Jacinda Arden confirmed at a press conference on Tuesday that her government will push ahead with a proposal to make farmers pay for their livestock’s emissions in a bid to combat climate change.
TikTok wants to open warehouses
While seemingly every social media app is copying TikTok, TikTok now appears to be copying Amazon’s playbook. TikTok appears to be looking to create a new logistics and warehousing network in the United States to support its e-commerce efforts, according to several job openings recently posted to its hiring site and LinkedIn page.
Putin says Russia could increase gas supplies to Europe
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says that Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via a link of the Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea. Putin told an energy forum in Moscow on Wednesday that the U.S. was likely behind the explosions that ripped through both links of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and one of the two links of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. It caused a massive gas leak and taking them out of service. The U.S. has previously rejected similar allegations by Putin. The Russian leader has repeatedly taunted the West by raising the prospect of sending gas through Nord Stream 2. It’s a political nonstarter for the German government and others.
