Goodenberger leads library basement tours

By The Astorian
 6 days ago

During the Art Walk on Saturday, the Astoria Public Library will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. During that time, city historian John Goodenberger is leading small tours of the library's basement, highlighting items in the archive collection.

There will also be a gallery of art in the Flag Room, featuring pieces that used to be checked out for six weeks.There will also be a birthday cake to celebrate the library's grand opening 55 years ago on Oct. 8, 1967.

The Daily Astorian

Scratchpad: Graceful great blue herons

There were five along the Astoria Riverwalk last week. In the early evening hours, silent and stoic, two perched on some pilings near Pier 11, watching as a group of cormorants aired out water from beneath their wings. Great blue herons, silhouettes of the calm shore, are a common year-round...
