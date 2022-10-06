Goodenberger leads library basement tours

During the Art Walk on Saturday, the Astoria Public Library will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. During that time, city historian John Goodenberger is leading small tours of the library's basement, highlighting items in the archive collection.

There will also be a gallery of art in the Flag Room, featuring pieces that used to be checked out for six weeks.There will also be a birthday cake to celebrate the library's grand opening 55 years ago on Oct. 8, 1967.