Read full article on original website
Related
gspublishing.net
SELFRIDGE NEWS
Friday evening there was a 70th birthday party for Ed Mosset in Selfridge. There were lots of people there to help Ed celebrate!Shannon Mosset Hansen planned the surprise party.Gary Sandland had an auction sale on Saturday. Many people attended the sale.Nick and Debbie Vollmuth spent a couple days in Dickinson ...
gspublishing.net
Q & A : Meet the county commissioner candidates
Mail-in ballots are being sent to qualified electors, as the Nov. 8 general election approaches.In Grant County races, Auditor/Treasurer Sara Meier, Recorder/Clerk of District Court Julie Fischer and Sheriff Garrett Harding are all running unopposed. Meier and Fischer are incumbents seeking reelection to four-year terms.The Grant County commissioners appointed Harding ...
Comments / 0