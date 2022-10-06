Read full article on original website
Related
gspublishing.net
Terry Gravning, 80
Terry Gravning, 80Terry Gravning, age 80, of Hettinger, ND, passed away at the St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck, ND.Funeral services for Terry will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Centennial Chapel of the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home in Hettinger, ND. Following a time ...
gspublishing.net
Lending a helping hand
Inflation has overwhelmed the country since August 2021 with rates being out of the normal 2%-4% range for an entire year, causing a paycheck-to-paycheck lifestyle for many.Madison Zimmerman, a Junior at Grant County High School in Elgin, has seen the financial struggle of families across the nation and in Grant ...
gspublishing.net
Q & A : Meet the county commissioner candidates
Mail-in ballots are being sent to qualified electors, as the Nov. 8 general election approaches.In Grant County races, Auditor/Treasurer Sara Meier, Recorder/Clerk of District Court Julie Fischer and Sheriff Garrett Harding are all running unopposed. Meier and Fischer are incumbents seeking reelection to four-year terms.The Grant County commissioners appointed Harding ...
Comments / 0