Lending a helping hand
Inflation has overwhelmed the country since August 2021 with rates being out of the normal 2%-4% range for an entire year, causing a paycheck-to-paycheck lifestyle for many.Madison Zimmerman, a Junior at Grant County High School in Elgin, has seen the financial struggle of families across the nation and in Grant ...
Terry Gravning, 80
Terry Gravning, 80Terry Gravning, age 80, of Hettinger, ND, passed away at the St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck, ND.Funeral services for Terry will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Centennial Chapel of the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home in Hettinger, ND. Following a time ...
