Terry Gravning, 80
Terry Gravning, 80Terry Gravning, age 80, of Hettinger, ND, passed away at the St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck, ND.Funeral services for Terry will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Centennial Chapel of the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home in Hettinger, ND. Following a time ...
Potential harvest problem near Dickinson
The plant is a noxious weed, and it's known to grow aggressively, about two to three inches per day. It can grow between six and 10 feet tall. Their seeds can spread fast, and they are very difficult to kill.
Additional Counties Confirmed for Palmer amaranth
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDA) – Palmer amaranth (Amaranthus palmeri) has been confirmed in Kidder, Stark and Williams counties. The findings consisted of a single plant in both Kidder and Williams counties, and two plants in Stark County. The source of these unrelated detections is under investigation. The sites are being scouted and monitored. The findings were confirmed as Palmer amaranth by the National Agricultural Genotyping Center.
Lending a helping hand
Inflation has overwhelmed the country since August 2021 with rates being out of the normal 2%-4% range for an entire year, causing a paycheck-to-paycheck lifestyle for many.Madison Zimmerman, a Junior at Grant County High School in Elgin, has seen the financial struggle of families across the nation and in Grant ...
Elgin approves final budget
The Elgin City Council approved its 2023 final budget during its regular meeting Oct. 6, anticipating an approximately 6.4% increase in general fund expenditures over the 2022 budget. The general fund expenses are budgeted at $177,939 in 2022 and $190,100 in 2023. The city’s mill levy for the general fund ...
