Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
Binance Exec: BNB Smart Chain Hack Could Have Been Worse if Validators Hadn’t ‘Sprung Into Action’
Validators on crypto platforms are becoming, out of necessity, more and more astute, said Patrick Hillmann, chief communications officer at crypto exchange Binance. Over the weekend, BNB Chain, a blockchain closely connected with crypto exchange Binance, was the latest victim in a hack that ultimately drained the ecosystem of $100 million in crypto. The exploit, however, could’ve been worse.
Meta chief Marne Levine says metaverse will be ‘game changer for women’
Meta's top business officer, Marne Levine, described the company's plans for the metaverse and what it means for women.
Comments / 0