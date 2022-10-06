It’s hard to forget one of the first disabled women I ever saw on the big screen. In the 1989 adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, “Pet Sematary,” Zelda (Andrew Hubatsek), the deceased sister of Rachel Creed (Denise Crosby), suffers from spinal meningitis. She is seen predominately in flashbacks, and Zelda becomes a literal and metaphorical ghost who haunts Rachel throughout the film. Zelda is skeletal, her spine deformed. To see Zelda in the film is to see a monster. Growing up with a bone disability, Zelda utterly terrified me, because I had no other disabled women, on screens large or small or...

