Read full article on original website
Related
When Your Own Body Is the Big Screen Monster
It’s hard to forget one of the first disabled women I ever saw on the big screen. In the 1989 adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, “Pet Sematary,” Zelda (Andrew Hubatsek), the deceased sister of Rachel Creed (Denise Crosby), suffers from spinal meningitis. She is seen predominately in flashbacks, and Zelda becomes a literal and metaphorical ghost who haunts Rachel throughout the film. Zelda is skeletal, her spine deformed. To see Zelda in the film is to see a monster. Growing up with a bone disability, Zelda utterly terrified me, because I had no other disabled women, on screens large or small or...
CBS' Celebrity Pickleball Tournament Players Include Emma Watson, Jimmie Allen, Kelly Rowland and Others
CBS has revealed the roster of players for Pickled, a two-hour celebrity pickleball tournament hosted and produced in part by Stephen Colbert. Airing Thursday, Nov. 17, from 9 to 11 pm ET (and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+), the “hilarious and cutthroat” pickleball competition will field teams playing each other to benefit the non-profit Comic Relief US… and ultimately win “The Colbert Cup.” The cast of 16 consists of Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Max Greenfield (The Neighborhood), Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan, Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-0), Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin), Tig Notaro (Star Trek Discovery),...
Digital Trends
John Lee Hancock on directing Mr. Harrigan’s Phone and the enduring appeal of Stephen King
There’s a good chance you’ve seen a film by John Lee Hancock. The veteran writer/director has been behind some of the most critically acclaimed studio movies of the last three decades. He wrote the Clint Eastwood movies A Perfect World in 1993 and Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil in 1997. Later, he directed the baseball movie The Rookie in 2002, the 2004 western The Alamo, the Oscar-nominated 2009 drama The Blind Side, and, most recently, the 2021 thriller The Little Things with Denzel Washington and Jared Leto.
Comments / 0