Wood column: Home run champ Maris was all about winning

As I have observed New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge pursue the single-season home run record this year, he has reminded me of the man he is chasing, Roger Maris.

Judge is soft-spoken with a genuine humility, and above all he wants to do anything he can to help his teammates win games and get into the World Series.

That was the goal of Roger Maris in 1961 when he won one game with a squeeze bunt and another by bulldozing an opposing catcher. It was appropriate that when he hit home run 61 on the last day of the season to break Babe Ruth’s record, it won the game 1-0. Winning was the goal for the quiet, crew-cut, slugger from Fargo, North Dakota, who never looked for the spotlight.

Athletic prowess was evident early on when the son of Croatian parents returned four kickoffs for touchdowns in a high school game, which is still a national high school record. Maris was offered a football scholarship to the University of Oklahoma, but college life was not for him. He signed with the Cleveland Indians and progressed quickly in their organization.

In 1956, he would lead the league in outfield putouts and develop into a strong lefty power hitter. More important, he would marry his high school sweetheart Pat Carvell, a union that would produce six children and an unshakeable family foundation that would support Roger through the worst times of his baseball career.

After a solid rookie year, the Indians were outfielder rich, and traded Maris to Kansas City where he became an all-star and the team’s best player. The Yankees were watching the development of the young star, and in December of 1960, they acquired Maris in a trade, a one-sided deal that sent four declining veterans to the A’s.

The Maris trade paid immediate dividends as Roger was the 1960 MVP, hitting 39 homers and a Gold Glove, as New York went back to the World Series, losing to Pittsburgh in seven games. That set the stage for 1961.

Early on, it became apparent that Mickey Mantle and Maris were on a pace to break the record of the immortal “Sultan of Swat.” Mantle had been a Yankee icon for 10 years, and if anyone was to break the record, the fans wanted it to be the Mick.

Mantle took the early lead, but a stretch of 24 home runs in 38 games put Roger in front. The media promoted a feud between the two players, but that was not true. They both respected each other’s abilities, and they even shared an apartment together with teammate Bob Cerv. Mantle was used to handling the press, but Roger was not. He couldn’t understand the animosity against him.

One fan in Detroit tore a chair out of the concrete and threw it at him. A fan in New York yelled, “Hey, Maris, the only thing you have in common with Babe Ruth is a belly.”

The constant scrutiny became unbearable. Maris couldn’t even attend Catholic mass without being harassed. He became short-tempered and distraught, had trouble eating and sleeping. His hair fell out in clumps.

Roger said, “Why can’t they understand? I don’t want to be Babe Ruth. I’m not trying to replace him. The record is there, and damn right I want to break it, but that isn’t replacing Babe Ruth.”

Despite all the animosity and pressure, Maris hit number 61 and said, “If I never hit another home run, this is the one they can never take away from me.”

After another great year in 1962, Maris played four more years with the Yankees, but a serious and misdiagnosed hand injury took away his power and limited his playing time. He wanted out of New York and got his wish.

Traded to St. Louis, he helped the Cardinals to two pennants and a World Series victory before he retired. That made seven World Series appearances and three championships in a 12-year career for the reluctant hero. He never placed any individual accomplishments above winning.

No, he wasn’t Babe Ruth or Mickey Mantle, but you got nine innings of truth from Roger Maris, and his teammates loved and respected him for it. He was a class act, a proven winner.

That should have been good enough for anyone. It was for me.

