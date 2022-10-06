The University of Northern Iowa announced today a $50 million campaign for renovations to the UNI-Dome. The project will undergo three phases, starting with the first phase this fall. The Dome, built in 1976, has seen some occasional updates, but nothing to the extent of the proposed renovations. With 500,000 visitors each year, it’s estimated that the UNI-Dome generates about $17 million annually. The first phase of the project is already underway with the construction and opening of Van G. Miller Family Charitable Foundation Meeting Room. Replacements to the Dome’s fabric roof, reconstruction of the west entrance and concourse, and building new and expanded suites are also part of the first phase. The fabric roof is currently 25 years old. Next summer, more durable fabric will be used to help withstand cold winter and hot summer conditions. A timeline for phase one of construction will be determined at a later date as funds are acquired.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO