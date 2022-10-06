Read full article on original website
Sheriff’s Office Experiencing Phone Service Outage
The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and the county jail are experiencing a telephone service outage. Alternate phone numbers have been established until repairs have been made. Outside phone access to the jail is (319) 240-0701 and business hours calls to the civil and administrative divisions are through (319) 240-0949. The outage didn’t affect calls to 911 or the county communications center’s non-emergency number.
Meet and Greet for CF Police Chief Candidates Set
The community of Cedar Falls is invited to meet the two finalists for the position of Cedar Falls police chief this week at the Public Safety Building at 4600 South Main Street. It was announced previously that Jeff Sitzmann and Mark Howard as finalists for the position in September 2022. Both candidates are veteran supervisors of the Cedar Falls Police Department. Sitzmann will be available at the event tomorrow from 6:00PM to 7:30PM and Howard will be available on Wednesday from 6:00PM to 7:30PM. This meet and greet gives citizens the opportunity to learn more about each candidate and discuss questions or issues one-on-one. Public Safety Director Craig Berte will make his recommendation for the position to Mayor Rob Green and City Administrator Ron Gaines at the end of October. The City Council will vote soon after.
UNI Announces $50M UNI-Dome Renovation Campaign
The University of Northern Iowa announced today a $50 million campaign for renovations to the UNI-Dome. The project will undergo three phases, starting with the first phase this fall. The Dome, built in 1976, has seen some occasional updates, but nothing to the extent of the proposed renovations. With 500,000 visitors each year, it’s estimated that the UNI-Dome generates about $17 million annually. The first phase of the project is already underway with the construction and opening of Van G. Miller Family Charitable Foundation Meeting Room. Replacements to the Dome’s fabric roof, reconstruction of the west entrance and concourse, and building new and expanded suites are also part of the first phase. The fabric roof is currently 25 years old. Next summer, more durable fabric will be used to help withstand cold winter and hot summer conditions. A timeline for phase one of construction will be determined at a later date as funds are acquired.
Three area football teams inside top-10 of latest IHSAA RPI
The latest Iowa High School Athletic Association RPI for Classes 5A, 4A and 3A have been released. Class 5A uses RPI to determine all 16 of its playoff qualifiers. In 4A and 3A, district champions and runners-up from each of the six districts earn automatic qualifying spots and RPI is used to determine the remaining at-large qualifiers.
10.11.22 – Metro volleyball, swimming & diving results
In a triangular at Cedar Falls the 6th-ranked Tigers swept Dubuque Senior and Iowa City West, two sets to none. In a triangular at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Waterloo West swept Jefferson and Cedar Rapids Washington two sets to none. And South Hardin edged Waterloo Columbus in four sets. In metro...
Week 8 metro high school football matchups
The high school football season is beginning to wind down as week 8 of the season takes place Friday. 5A 5th-ranked Cedar Falls plays its final home game against Bettendorf. Waterloo West is on the road at Dubuque Hempstead. Waterloo East hosts Decorah in a 4A District-2 contest. And Waterloo...
