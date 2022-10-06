Read full article on original website
FIRST ALERT: Clouds increase, rain ramps up Thursday
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - More clouds and mild weather will continue through today, ahead of the next rain maker on the way by Thursday. Temperatures are mild as you step out the door with more clouds around this morning. Skies will look at a mix of sun & clouds through the first half of the day before mostly cloudy skies return later this afternoon and into the evening hours.
FIRST ALERT: Mostly cloudy and mild Wednesday with rain to follow by Thursday
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mostly cloudy skies and mild weather will continue through Wednesday ahead of the next rain maker on the way by Thursday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the day on Wednesday with just a slight chance of a stray shower or two. Despite the clouds, temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 70s in many areas with a few inland spots climbing to 80. The risk of a shower on Wednesday is only 30% and that will primarily be late in the day.
Winter Wonderland approved, will return to the beach this holiday season
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach will once again transform into a wintery wonderland this holiday season. On Tuesday, the city council approved the special event permits for “Winter Wonderland at the Beach.”. This will be the second year for the event, it will take...
Myrtle Beach, Horry County urge people to sign up for emergency alert systems
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Whether it’s severe weather like Hurricane Ian or other emergencies in the area, leaders want you to stay informed. “When we have those tornado warnings and things like that, they come at night, it’s a great way to have just a redundant backup system kind of to your phone that can wake you up to let you know what you need to do to stay safe,” said Thomas Bell, the Interim Director of Public Information for Horry County.
Myrtle Beach encourages residents, businesses to bring sand to the beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach has an interesting request for some homeowners and businesses; bring excess sand back to the beach. The request comes after Hurricane Ian wiped out dunes along Ocean Boulevard on Sept. 30. For more than a week, Myrtle Beach’s Public Works...
Grand Strand restaurants show out at Little River Shrimp Fest
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - The annual Little River Shrimp festival was back in full swing on Sunday, offering many local seafood options for tourists and locals. More than 200 vendors had the opportunity to showcase their finest shrimp dishes - ranging from gumbo, shrimp and grits along with others.
City of Myrtle Beach details weekend road closures ahead of mini-marathons, race
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Various roads in Myrtle Beach will be partially closed or reduced to a single lane this weekend while three runs take place. The Myrtle Beach Mini-Marathon, Coastal 5k and Doggie Dash are all this Saturday and Sunday. Saturday, October 15. The 5K Race starts at...
Firefighters respond to two-alarm house fire in Myrtle Beach area; 1 person hurt
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Firefighters have been called to the scene of a two-alarm house fire on Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched just after 10 a.m. to the 1000 block of Malibu Lane, which is near Socastee Boulevard. Tony Casey, a spokesperson for Horry...
CCU lifts the shelter in place, asks people to remain out of the area of The Cove apartments
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University issued an emergency alert to students Tuesday night telling them to shelter in place. The alert stated multiple law enforcement agencies are in the area of The Cove, an apartment complex just minutes away from CCU’s campus. The shelter in place was...
Habitat for Humanity of Horry County brings joy to a new family in our area
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Habitat for Humanity of Horry County brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. The vision of the organization is a world where everyone has a decent place to live. The next house dedication is underway in Conway which is expected to be ready...
Horry County beachfront condos deemed unsafe, all residents evacuated
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A high-rise condominium building has been deemed unsafe by Horry County officials as of Friday afternoon, leaving residents without a home and in the unknown about when they may return. Lisa Wylie Little was renting a condo in the Renaissance Tower for her family vacation...
City of Myrtle Beach declares Oct. 10 ‘Indigenous Peoples’ Day’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach officially celebrates “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” for the first time on October 10. According to a proclamation signed by Mayor Brenda Bethune, the declaration comes “in recognition of the historic sacrifices by Native Americans, both past and present, and their continued contributions to the rich fabric of our society.”
Getting your dog Halloween ready at Faux Paws in North Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Getting your fur baby Halloween ready doesn’t have to be scary. Faux Paws at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach has a wide array of dog costumes, treats, and even football jerseys. Come along with us for the ultimate Halloween makeover with sweet baby...
All 4 Paws helping animals find forever homes
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - All4Paws was started in June of 2011 with the objective of saving as many homeless, abandoned, and threatened dogs and cats as possible. They’ve rescued over 15,000 dogs and cats. Of those rescued, we placed over 8,000 in forever homes and transferred over 6,600...
Leaders looking to expand buyout program to help more families in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County leaders are looking to expand the flood buyout program after seeing an increase in the number of people wanting to apply. Horry County leaders submitted a request to the state’s Office of Resilience for an additional $1.65 million to expand the buyout program.
Fees to be waived for Myrtle Beach businesses needing repairs after Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach City Council waived building permit fees during Tuesday’s meeting for businesses repairing damages after Hurricane Ian. This means that property owners won’t have to pay a permit fee to fix hurricane damage, but they will still need to apply for and receive a building permit to make sure the work is performed correctly.
Gas prices in Myrtle Beach on the rise as OPEC+ cuts production
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The average price of gas in South Carolina is on the rise. The state’s average price per gallon sits at $3.33, a .10-cent increase over the previous week’s average, according to GasBuddy. Average gasoline prices in Myrtle Beach rose 23.7 cents last week,...
CCU’s ice hockey team continues to grow despite Grand Strand being without a rink
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University’s ice hockey team is off to a 3-1 start this season, but it’s how far the team has to travel that shows how dedicated the players are to the sport. “My parents have always loved hockey,” said Owen O’Brien, a sophomore...
Chamber sends out survey on proposed ‘alcohol consumption zone’ in downtown Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Conway Chamber of Commerce wants to know how the business community feels about a proposed alcohol consumption zone in the downtown district. The plan for an alcohol consumption zone was presented back in July to the Conway City Council. RELATED COVERAGE | ‘Alcohol consumption...
