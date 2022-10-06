MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mostly cloudy skies and mild weather will continue through Wednesday ahead of the next rain maker on the way by Thursday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the day on Wednesday with just a slight chance of a stray shower or two. Despite the clouds, temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 70s in many areas with a few inland spots climbing to 80. The risk of a shower on Wednesday is only 30% and that will primarily be late in the day.

