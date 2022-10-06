ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Clouds increase, rain ramps up Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - More clouds and mild weather will continue through today, ahead of the next rain maker on the way by Thursday. Temperatures are mild as you step out the door with more clouds around this morning. Skies will look at a mix of sun & clouds through the first half of the day before mostly cloudy skies return later this afternoon and into the evening hours.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Mostly cloudy and mild Wednesday with rain to follow by Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mostly cloudy skies and mild weather will continue through Wednesday ahead of the next rain maker on the way by Thursday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the day on Wednesday with just a slight chance of a stray shower or two. Despite the clouds, temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 70s in many areas with a few inland spots climbing to 80. The risk of a shower on Wednesday is only 30% and that will primarily be late in the day.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach, Horry County urge people to sign up for emergency alert systems

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Whether it’s severe weather like Hurricane Ian or other emergencies in the area, leaders want you to stay informed. “When we have those tornado warnings and things like that, they come at night, it’s a great way to have just a redundant backup system kind of to your phone that can wake you up to let you know what you need to do to stay safe,” said Thomas Bell, the Interim Director of Public Information for Horry County.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
WMBF

Grand Strand restaurants show out at Little River Shrimp Fest

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - The annual Little River Shrimp festival was back in full swing on Sunday, offering many local seafood options for tourists and locals. More than 200 vendors had the opportunity to showcase their finest shrimp dishes - ranging from gumbo, shrimp and grits along with others.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert
WMBF

Horry County beachfront condos deemed unsafe, all residents evacuated

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A high-rise condominium building has been deemed unsafe by Horry County officials as of Friday afternoon, leaving residents without a home and in the unknown about when they may return. Lisa Wylie Little was renting a condo in the Renaissance Tower for her family vacation...
WMBF

City of Myrtle Beach declares Oct. 10 ‘Indigenous Peoples’ Day’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach officially celebrates “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” for the first time on October 10. According to a proclamation signed by Mayor Brenda Bethune, the declaration comes “in recognition of the historic sacrifices by Native Americans, both past and present, and their continued contributions to the rich fabric of our society.”
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WMBF

All 4 Paws helping animals find forever homes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - All4Paws was started in June of 2011 with the objective of saving as many homeless, abandoned, and threatened dogs and cats as possible. They’ve rescued over 15,000 dogs and cats. Of those rescued, we placed over 8,000 in forever homes and transferred over 6,600...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Fees to be waived for Myrtle Beach businesses needing repairs after Hurricane Ian

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach City Council waived building permit fees during Tuesday’s meeting for businesses repairing damages after Hurricane Ian. This means that property owners won’t have to pay a permit fee to fix hurricane damage, but they will still need to apply for and receive a building permit to make sure the work is performed correctly.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Gas prices in Myrtle Beach on the rise as OPEC+ cuts production

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The average price of gas in South Carolina is on the rise. The state’s average price per gallon sits at $3.33, a .10-cent increase over the previous week’s average, according to GasBuddy. Average gasoline prices in Myrtle Beach rose 23.7 cents last week,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy