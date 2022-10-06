ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO

Judge to rule Wednesday whether Biden’s student loan forgiveness can move forward

A US district judge could decide Wednesday whether to temporarily block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program from taking effect. Six Republican-led states filed a lawsuit last month challenging the legality of the policy and are asking the court to grant a preliminary injunction, which could put student loan cancellation on hold until the judge issues a final ruling on the case.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy