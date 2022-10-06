Read full article on original website
Jury reaches verdict in second Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation trial
Oct 12 (Reuters) - A Connecticut jury has reached a damages verdict in a case to decide how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting for falsely claiming they were actors who faked the tragedy.
A federal judge said he wasn't convinced the parents who brought their kids to the Capitol riot wouldn't break the law again
Thomas and Dawn Munn were each sentenced to 14 days in jail, three years probation, and 90 days of home confinement.
Judge to rule Wednesday whether Biden’s student loan forgiveness can move forward
A US district judge could decide Wednesday whether to temporarily block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program from taking effect. Six Republican-led states filed a lawsuit last month challenging the legality of the policy and are asking the court to grant a preliminary injunction, which could put student loan cancellation on hold until the judge issues a final ruling on the case.
Indiana Supreme Court keeps state abortion ban on hold
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court issued an order Wednesday that prevents the state from enforcing a Republican-backed abortion ban while it considers whether it violates the state constitution. The court said in the order that it was taking over appeals of a judge’s decision last month that...
