Maine State

Q97.9

Best Job Ever: Massachusetts Woman Gets Paid to Sample Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream

Ice cream is one of the most beloved desserts in America. It is a $6.8 billion dollar industry, for crying out loud! In the world of ice cream, there is a brand name that stands out from all the rest. Ben & Jerry's are to ice cream what the Ferrari is to automobiles, the iMac to laptops, and the iPhone to cell phones. There's the best and then there's the rest. But this Vermont-based ice cream conglomerate isn't getting complacent. Even in the midst of the pandemic, they released 40 different flavors.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Q97.9

You Own How Many?! – Coolest Collections From All Over New England

Collections are fun(ish). Yes, I have a collection, and I will explain; however, I said (ish) because I can empathize with those who have a significant other, child, etc. with a collection. I think most collections start uncomfortably. At first, you have a large amount of bottle caps, mugs, vintage...
DOVER, NH
Q97.9

Why Do Leaves Change Color in the Fall in New England?

As Mainers, we don’t question the autumn palette in our landscapes once summer comes to a close. We’re used to the changing of colors come fall season and dare I say we may even take it for granted. I know for me personally, it wasn’t until I left...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Buy Exclusive Limited-Edition Q97.9 Cans for a Cure 20th Anniversary T-Shirt, Hoodie Here

Limited supply to celebrate the 20th anniversary of bottles and cans!. I still scratch my head when I think of raising money for breast cancer here in Maine for 20 years. It started with an idea to focus on spreading the message of having women remember to get their mammograms and do self-breast exams. Our first fundraiser only raised about 700 dollars. Our focus was on the message and what a message it was. We strung hundreds of bras together and then walked them across the Casco Bay Bridge for 'Bras Across the Bridge' in 2002. Here's a video from News Center Maine - forgive the audio. It's completely messed up. Oh and this is before drones, so that's helicopter footage and the end!
MAINE STATE
Maine State
Q97.9

You Can Taste the World of Stephen King With This Cookbook

We all know how a cookbook can be helpful, especially when we do not know what it is that we want to make. All the ingredients are laid out for us, cookbooks tell us how long it takes to prep and cook a specific meal. Honestly, knowing how long it will take us can actually save us some time, we know what time we want to eat so having that information tells us when we actually need to start cooking.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Watch: ‘The Invasion of The Leaf Peepers’ is Hilarious

They're heeeerrrrreeee. The leaf peepers. Maine and New Hampshire are really kicking things into gear with the beautiful foliage right now, and that means lots of people from away are coming to take it all in. Watch this hilarious video of leaf peepers taking over our state. It's an invasion!
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Here Are A Few Tips to Help You Avoid The Seasonal Blues in Maine

If you needed to read this because you already feel the cold weather transforming your emotional and mental status then I got you. Thousands of us, each fall/winter in Maine, experience the ultimate depression. In my opinion, there are a few reasons why seasonal depression exists. It's like the perfect...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

The Coldest October Day on Record for Each New England State

Fall seems to be the go-to season for many New Englanders, despite the fact it seems to start on a new date every year. After three months of heat and humidity, people are ready to put away the sunscreen, turn off the air conditioning, and say, “Red Sox? Who are they?”
Q97.9

Look at Maine’s 20 Largest Towns by Square Mileage

Maine is a vast state, with swaths of uninhabited land. There's nothing like driving through parts of the area and seeing signs for "T2 R9" and other odd territories. It's truly the charm of Maine. We do love our peace, serenity, and lack of traffic. And, sometimes you realize 25 minutes have gone by and you are still in the same town.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Remember When Maine Exit 45 in South Portland Used to Be Exit 7?

Time to jump in the WAY BACK time machine for this one. Let's talk turnpike. How about this great nostalgia? What an amazing photograph shared by the Maine Turnpike Authority. The image shows the old sign for the exit that is now known as Exit 45. However, for all you youngsters who didn't know, the South Portland exit used to be known as Exit 7.
PORTLAND, OR
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine.

