Limited supply to celebrate the 20th anniversary of bottles and cans!. I still scratch my head when I think of raising money for breast cancer here in Maine for 20 years. It started with an idea to focus on spreading the message of having women remember to get their mammograms and do self-breast exams. Our first fundraiser only raised about 700 dollars. Our focus was on the message and what a message it was. We strung hundreds of bras together and then walked them across the Casco Bay Bridge for 'Bras Across the Bridge' in 2002. Here's a video from News Center Maine - forgive the audio. It's completely messed up. Oh and this is before drones, so that's helicopter footage and the end!

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO