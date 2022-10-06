Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
utoledo.edu
Conserving Coastlines
Located along the Great Lakes, water quality is a prominent research focus at UToledo where scientists, engineers, medical researchers and public health and legal experts collaborate to restore our greatest natural resource for future generations. Learn more at utoledo.edu/features.
utoledo.edu
Benefits Fair for Both Campuses Scheduled Oct. 12-13
The Department of Human Resources, Rocket Health and UTMC Pharmacies will host a Benefits Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Student Recreation Center on Main Campus and Thursday, Oct. 13, in the Morse Center on Health Science Campus. Both events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Many...
utoledo.edu
UToledo Faculty Member Earns Lifetime Achievement Award for Educational Work in Pathology
In each class of medical students, Dr. Amira Gohara sees eagerness, brilliance and immense potential that puts the world at their fingertips. But she also sees something else — vulnerability. “They are on a path to make a difference for many people, but medical school is extremely challenging,” she...
utoledo.edu
Oct. 17 ‘Labors of Love’ Performance Spotlights Disability Awareness Month
Dr. Rebecca Monteleone, an assistant professor of disability studies at The University of Toledo, partnered with the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities self-advocacy group SALUTE to put on a public performance about self-advocacy and personal growth. On Monday, Oct. 17, Monteleone will bring those storytellers to the Carlson Library’s...
utoledo.edu
Free Flu Shots Available Wednesday at Stranahan Hall
Faculty, staff and students can get a free flu shot from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at a pop-up vaccination clinic in Stranahan Hall on Main Campus. The vaccines are free and appointments are not required, but individuals do need to complete a consent form, available at influenza.utoledo.edu, prior to getting their shot.
utoledo.edu
UPDATE: Oct. 12 Founder’s Day Concert Moved to Savage Arena
UPDATE: Due to the weather forecast, The University of Toledo’s Founder’s Day concert is being moved indoors to Savage Arena, and the fireworks and food trucks are postponed to be held at a later date. To mark The University of Toledo’s 150th birthday, UToledo is hosting a commemorative...
