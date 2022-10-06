ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Conserving Coastlines

Located along the Great Lakes, water quality is a prominent research focus at UToledo where scientists, engineers, medical researchers and public health and legal experts collaborate to restore our greatest natural resource for future generations. Learn more at utoledo.edu/features.
Benefits Fair for Both Campuses Scheduled Oct. 12-13

The Department of Human Resources, Rocket Health and UTMC Pharmacies will host a Benefits Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Student Recreation Center on Main Campus and Thursday, Oct. 13, in the Morse Center on Health Science Campus. Both events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Many...
Oct. 17 ‘Labors of Love’ Performance Spotlights Disability Awareness Month

Dr. Rebecca Monteleone, an assistant professor of disability studies at The University of Toledo, partnered with the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities self-advocacy group SALUTE to put on a public performance about self-advocacy and personal growth. On Monday, Oct. 17, Monteleone will bring those storytellers to the Carlson Library’s...
Free Flu Shots Available Wednesday at Stranahan Hall

Faculty, staff and students can get a free flu shot from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at a pop-up vaccination clinic in Stranahan Hall on Main Campus. The vaccines are free and appointments are not required, but individuals do need to complete a consent form, available at influenza.utoledo.edu, prior to getting their shot.
UPDATE: Oct. 12 Founder’s Day Concert Moved to Savage Arena

UPDATE: Due to the weather forecast, The University of Toledo’s Founder’s Day concert is being moved indoors to Savage Arena, and the fireworks and food trucks are postponed to be held at a later date. To mark The University of Toledo’s 150th birthday, UToledo is hosting a commemorative...
