Faculty, staff and students can get a free flu shot from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at a pop-up vaccination clinic in Stranahan Hall on Main Campus. The vaccines are free and appointments are not required, but individuals do need to complete a consent form, available at influenza.utoledo.edu, prior to getting their shot.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO