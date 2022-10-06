Read full article on original website
utoledo.edu
‘Paws on Campus’ Offers Canine Comfort for Students
Sponsored by the Office of Student Involvement and Leadership, the biweekly program brings therapy dogs to Centennial Mall to help students de-stress and support their mental health. The next Paws on Campus is Thursday, Oct. 13, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. To RSVP to the event, visit the Paws on...
utoledo.edu
Benefits Fair for Both Campuses Scheduled Oct. 12-13
The Department of Human Resources, Rocket Health and UTMC Pharmacies will host a Benefits Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Student Recreation Center on Main Campus and Thursday, Oct. 13, in the Morse Center on Health Science Campus. Both events are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Many...
utoledo.edu
Oct. 17 ‘Labors of Love’ Performance Spotlights Disability Awareness Month
Dr. Rebecca Monteleone, an assistant professor of disability studies at The University of Toledo, partnered with the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities self-advocacy group SALUTE to put on a public performance about self-advocacy and personal growth. On Monday, Oct. 17, Monteleone will bring those storytellers to the Carlson Library’s...
utoledo.edu
Founder’s Day: Come Celebrate UToledo’s 150th Anniversary Today
150 years has all led to today, our Founder’s Day celebration. To commemorate UToledo’s sesquicentennial for Toledo Rockets and the entire city, we have scheduled a full day of activities, food and a free concert at Savage Arena headlined by T-Pain. The celebration kicks off with the Founder’s...
utoledo.edu
UPDATE: Oct. 12 Founder’s Day Concert Moved to Savage Arena
UPDATE: Due to the weather forecast, The University of Toledo’s Founder’s Day concert is being moved indoors to Savage Arena, and the fireworks and food trucks are postponed to be held at a later date. To mark The University of Toledo’s 150th birthday, UToledo is hosting a commemorative...
utoledo.edu
Free Flu Shots Available Wednesday at Stranahan Hall
Faculty, staff and students can get a free flu shot from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at a pop-up vaccination clinic in Stranahan Hall on Main Campus. The vaccines are free and appointments are not required, but individuals do need to complete a consent form, available at influenza.utoledo.edu, prior to getting their shot.
utoledo.edu
UToledo Faculty Member Earns Lifetime Achievement Award for Educational Work in Pathology
In each class of medical students, Dr. Amira Gohara sees eagerness, brilliance and immense potential that puts the world at their fingertips. But she also sees something else — vulnerability. “They are on a path to make a difference for many people, but medical school is extremely challenging,” she...
utoledo.edu
Free, Discounted Tickets for Oct. 15 Game Available
To help celebrate The University of Toledo’s sesquicentennial, UToledo faculty, staff and retirees can claim one free ticket to the Saturday, Oct. 15, football game and can purchase up to an additional four tickets at the discounted price of $14.50 per ticket. Tickets can be reserved and purchased through...
utoledo.edu
Parking Area 9 to Close Oct. 11-12 for Founder’s Day Concert
Parking Area 9 will close at midnight on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in preparation of the Wednesday, Oct. 12, Founder’s Day concert in the parking lot south of the Glass Bowl. All vehicles in Area 9 will be towed starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday. “A” & “D” permit holders affected...
