Enable Steps Up Global Expansion with New Sydney-Based Office to Strengthen its Position as the Category Leader in Rebate Management

Document Crunch Takes Additional Strategic Investment to Fuel Growth and Expand its Offering to Include Key Data Benchmarking Partnerships
Document Crunch, an Atlanta based contract intelligence platform that simplifies construction contracts, today announced that it has taken on an additional $2 million in capital from Ironspring Ventures, a sector-focused venture capital fund investing in digital industrial innovation. This capital is being used to further accelerate the company’s rapid trajectory, which includes two new partnerships with AXA XL and ELECTRI International to provide Data Analytics and Benchmarking to the construction industry.
Logic Expands Snowflake Partnership Internationally to Extend Data and Analytics to More Retailers
Logic’s Global Offices and Development Centers Now Staffed with Proven Snowflake Go-To-Market and Delivery Expertise. Logic, the world’s largest consultancy focused exclusively on the retail sector, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to now include global markets spanning Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, as well as its deeply staffed offshore development centers in India and Nepal. Logic’s expansion will extend the power of the Data Cloud globally, building on its go-to-market and delivery capabilities as a Snowflake Premier Partner.
ZINFI Maintains Its Position as a “Leader” in the Fall 2022 G2 Grid Report for Partner Management Software
ZINFI also retains its #1 position among competitors in G2’s real-time rankings for both satisfaction and usability. ZINFI Technologies, Inc., the leader in Unified Channel Management (UCM) solutions encompassing partner relationship management (PRM) and through-channel marketing automation, announced that G2.com, Inc., the largest software marketplace, has again named ZINFI as a “Leader” in the Fall 2022 G2 Grid Report for Partner Management Software. ZINFI has earned a position in G2’s leaders’ quadrant in multiple consecutive quarters dating back to 2019.
Aptean Secures Strategic Growth Investment from TA and Insight Partners to Accelerate Innovation and Global Expansion
Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical, industry-specific enterprise resource planning (ERP) and supply chain software, announced today that a definitive agreement has been signed through which it will receive a strategic investment from Insight Partners (Insight), a New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm, and existing investor TA Associates (TA). With its new investment, TA, a leading global growth private equity firm, will become the lead shareholder of Aptean. Charlesbank Capital Partners (Charlesbank), a middle-market private investment firm based in Boston and New York, will continue as a shareholder, while Vista Equity Partners (Vista) will fully exit its stake in the company.
Qualfon Recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Customer Experience Management in the Americas – Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022
Qualfon, a global business services (GBS) provider, was recognized as a Major Contender in the Customer Experience Management (CXM) in the Americas – Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. This is Qualfon’s fourth year of being acknowledged on the assessment. This accomplishment is a direct result of Qualfon’s commitment to helping clients transform their businesses by investing in a full suite of capabilities.
The Team Sport Approach: 3 Keys to Fostering Sales and Marketing Alignment for Revenue Growth
The art of gaining a new customer should be considered a team sport. It’s no longer feasible for sales and marketing departments to operate in traditional silos that hinder effectiveness. From go-to market strategy and lead generation to brand loyalty and conversion rates, sales and marketing are increasingly critical components of the revenue lifecycle. They have to operate as two halves of the same whole — two functions aligned by people, processes and technologies that improve the buyer experience and lead customers to smart purchasing decisions.
KUDO Announces New Chief Product Officer, VP of Engineering, and Chief People Officer – All Promotions from Within the Global Team.
KUDO announces a series of promotions within their senior global team, with Caroline Paranikas, Tzachi Levy, and Nitin Verma all stepping into new roles. KUDO Inc., the multilingual meeting SaaS company used globally to staff and facilitate virtual and hybrid multilingual meetings and events, announces a series of promotions within their senior global team, with Caroline Paranikas, Tzachi Levy, and Nitin Verma all stepping into new roles. This round of promotions comes off the heels of their latest announcement introducing the all-new platform-agnostic marketplace for booking on-demand professional interpreters.
MetricStream Wins the ‘Operational Risk Management Solution’ of the Year Award at the Asia Risk Awards 2022
MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) announced that it has been awarded the Operational Risk Management Solution of the year award by the prestigious AsiaRisk Technology Awards 2022. The AsiaRisk Technology awards are hosted by Risk.net and it is the second time in a row that MetricStream has won this award in the Operational Risk Management category.
CallTower Expands Channel Partnerships Team
Jessica Flannery-Ball and Madison Doner join CallTower’s Channel Partnerships and Sales Team. CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions has expanded its Channel Partnership team with the additions of Global Director of OEM Alliances, Jessica Flannery-Ball and Partner Marketing Strategist, Madison Doner.
Scoutbee Expands Leadership Team with Three Strategic Executive Appointments
Seasoned industry leaders will help drive the provider’s global growth and innovation strategy. Scoutbee, the leading supplier intelligence and discovery platform provider, today announced it has expanded its leadership team with three strategic new hires. The company has appointed highly experienced marketing, sales, and business development leaders to help Scoutbee expand internationally, with a focus on the U.S. and EMEA markets.
FieldRoutes Named Official Sponsor of NPMA’s Professional Women in Pest Management Council and Gold Sponsor of the Workforce Development Program
FieldRoutes continues a 15-year commitment to supporting the NPMA’s work to impact the businesses and livelihoods of those in the pest management community. FieldRoutes—a ServiceTitan company and leading cloud-based and mobile SaaS provider for field service businesses—announced its official sponsorship of the National Pest Management Association’s (NPMA) Professional Women in Pest Management (PWIPM) Council and its Gold Supplier Club sponsorship of the nonprofit’s Workforce Development Program. These significant commitments represent a continuation of fellow ServiceTitan company, ServicePro’s—now a part of FieldRoutes—15-year involvement in various organizations and committees to support the growth and development of the field service industry.
Zoho Celebrates the Five-Year Anniversary of Zoho One, Announcing Record Growth and Upmarket Momentum
50,000 organizations trust the breadth, depth, and value of Zoho One to run their businesses. Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, announced that Zoho One has achieved a new milestone, now supporting 50,000 organizations across more than 160 countries. Over the past two years alone, the platform has grown 150%, with 37.5% of new Zoho One customers coming from mid-market and enterprise businesses. License upgrades by customers who adopted Zoho One five years ago have increased 92%, contributing to this milestone growth. These figures spotlight the market’s move away from static legacy applications and toward end-to-end solutions that empower organizations to be agile, scale, and adapt to changes in their industries.
SnapLogic Study Reveals a Third of IT Leaders Have Been Forced to Deprioritize or Cancel Tech Projects
Growing tech pressure as almost 50 percent of IT decision-makers report a demand for integrating new applications and platforms. New research published today by SnapLogic, a leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation, reveals that 87% of IT decision makers say their workload has increased in the past six months, against a backdrop of reduced headcount and shrinking IT budgets. The survey, conducted in the UK and US, found the top three biggest demands on tech teams’ time included integrating new applications / platforms (48%), dealing with problems caused by ‘shadow IT’ (47%), and managing legacy systems (40%).
monday.com Expands Its Asia Pacific and Japan Presence with Local Tokyo Team and Channel Partner Growth
The establishment of a new office and a local team in Tokyo demonstrates monday.com’s commitment to the Japanese market. monday.com Ltd. , a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, has expanded its global presence into Japan with an office in Marunouchi, Tokyo. The company celebrated this milestone with a press event at the Andaz Tokyo, that included presentations by Dean Swan, monday.com Regional Vice President Asia Pacific & Japan, and Koji Watanabe, monday.com Japan Country Manager.
Stylitics Appoints Global Commerce Expert Richard Hearn to Board of Directors
Hearn brings world-class operational, product and marketing expertise to the AI-powered merchandising and outfit-styling platform. Stylitics, the category leader in AI-powered automated visual merchandising and outfit styling, announced that Richard Hearn has been appointed to its board of directors, effective immediately. Hearn is both a serial entrepreneur and a global Fortune 500 executive, having previously served as Global President of Razorfish Commerce and General Manager of the marketing, commerce and supply chain software application business for IBM Watson.
Unisys Advances to an Elite Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program
Partnership status expands long-standing relationship with ServiceNow. Unisys Corporation announced its advancement to an Elite Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program. Unisys supports ServiceNow customers by delivering integrated enterprise service management solutions, including project and implementation services, platform-managed services, and service advancement advisors. Advancing to an Elite partner strengthens Unisys’...
Yext Appoints Tom Nielsen as Chief Revenue Officer
Nielsen joins Yext with over 20 years’ experience in driving profitable revenue growth for enterprise tech organizations. Yext, Inc., the Answers Company, announced that Tom Nielsen has joined Yext as Chief Revenue Officer to accelerate and scale global revenue growth. Nielsen will report directly to Marc Ferrentino, President and Chief Operating Officer, and will serve on Yext’s leadership team.
How a Value-Based Selling Approach Delivers Sales Results
ValueSelling Associates Partners with Selling Power to Publish a New Resource for B2B Salespeople. The global sales training market is poised to grow to $4.21 billion by 2024, according to Technavio, yet research from HBR shows that nearly 70% of change initiatives fail. Julie Thomas, CEO of ValueSelling Associates, explains sales training is an important change initiative, and the high failure rate is why B2B sales professionals must take a value-based approach. “Now, more than ever, the selling solution for today’s complicated world is value-based selling because it is a common-sense approach,” said Thomas, “but common sense isn’t always common practice—and that’s the problem.”
Retalon and Thinkmax Bring AI to Canada’s Top Retailers
Retalon announces partnership with Thinkmax to accelerate digital transformation for retailers through AI-driven advanced analytics and unified commerce platforms. Retalon, an award-winning provider of AI and predictive analytics has joined efforts with Thinkmax Consulting Inc. to implement industry leading technologies for retailers in Canada looking to undergo deep digital transformation.
FreshDirect Selects RELEX Solutions to Provide Forecasting and Replenishment Optimization for Ecommerce Grocery
FreshDirect, the online grocery shopping pioneer and one of the leading grocery delivery services in the U.S., will partner with RELEX Solutions, provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, to optimize their forecasting and replenishment processes. The RELEX solution will service FreshDirect’s distribution centers, providing flexibility and configurability to meet the unique supply chain needs required to deliver the freshest products possible.
