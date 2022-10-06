Read full article on original website
DocSales is Expanding into the United States. Brazilian Entrepreneur Brings Innovation and Sales Automation
After growing in Brazil for 2.5 years, DocSales is expanding into the United States. Having successfully founded multiple other businesses, Mauricio Kigiela, DocSales’ Founder, has noticed many issues in the sales closing process that have come up and wants to create solutions for other companies. “When scaling sales, all...
OneDay Announces Corporate Rebrand and Single Product Launch
Dallas-based video technology company, OneDay, announces corporate rebrand and single-product launch. OneDay, a video-based sales enablement platform announced a corporate rebrand and single-product launch. The timing of the new corporate brand aligns with a single product platform that merges all product verticals into one seamless application. The new brand identity marks a major milestone in the evolution of OneDay, as it continues to push toward becoming the leading video-based communication platform available in the market.
Stylitics Appoints Global Commerce Expert Richard Hearn to Board of Directors
Hearn brings world-class operational, product and marketing expertise to the AI-powered merchandising and outfit-styling platform. Stylitics, the category leader in AI-powered automated visual merchandising and outfit styling, announced that Richard Hearn has been appointed to its board of directors, effective immediately. Hearn is both a serial entrepreneur and a global Fortune 500 executive, having previously served as Global President of Razorfish Commerce and General Manager of the marketing, commerce and supply chain software application business for IBM Watson.
KUDO Announces New Chief Product Officer, VP of Engineering, and Chief People Officer – All Promotions from Within the Global Team.
KUDO announces a series of promotions within their senior global team, with Caroline Paranikas, Tzachi Levy, and Nitin Verma all stepping into new roles. KUDO Inc., the multilingual meeting SaaS company used globally to staff and facilitate virtual and hybrid multilingual meetings and events, announces a series of promotions within their senior global team, with Caroline Paranikas, Tzachi Levy, and Nitin Verma all stepping into new roles. This round of promotions comes off the heels of their latest announcement introducing the all-new platform-agnostic marketplace for booking on-demand professional interpreters.
CallTower Expands Channel Partnerships Team
Jessica Flannery-Ball and Madison Doner join CallTower’s Channel Partnerships and Sales Team. CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions has expanded its Channel Partnership team with the additions of Global Director of OEM Alliances, Jessica Flannery-Ball and Partner Marketing Strategist, Madison Doner.
CBT Delivers Connected Worker Training to Milwaukee Tool Using Augmented Reality (AR)
CBT, a domain expert integrator focused on IT/OT convergence, was selected by Milwaukee Tool, a subsidiary of Techtronic Industries, along with Ryobi, Empire, Imperial Blades, RIDGID, HART, Hoover, Oreck, and Dirt Devil to expand its sales training to incorporate augmented reality (AR) visualization into their existing training application. The project covered two critical training scenarios.
Workiz and JRA Help the $10 Billion Junk Removal Industry Go Digital
JUNKCON set to bring hundreds of industry leaders together to up-level their businesses. Workiz, the end-to-end business management platform for home and field service management (FSM) companies, announced that it is sponsoring the second annual JUNKCON conference, hosted by Junk Removal Authority (JRA), to help the $10 billion junk removal industry go digital.
TrendForce Announces 10 Tech Industry Trends for 2023
TrendForce details 10 major trends that are expected to take place across various segments in the tech industry, as follows:. Advanced Foundry Processes Reach Transistor Structure Transition Period, Mature Processes Focus on Diversified Specialized Development. Pure foundry processes transitioned from Planar Transistor to the FinFET generation starting from the 16nm...
FieldRoutes Named Official Sponsor of NPMA’s Professional Women in Pest Management Council and Gold Sponsor of the Workforce Development Program
FieldRoutes continues a 15-year commitment to supporting the NPMA’s work to impact the businesses and livelihoods of those in the pest management community. FieldRoutes—a ServiceTitan company and leading cloud-based and mobile SaaS provider for field service businesses—announced its official sponsorship of the National Pest Management Association’s (NPMA) Professional Women in Pest Management (PWIPM) Council and its Gold Supplier Club sponsorship of the nonprofit’s Workforce Development Program. These significant commitments represent a continuation of fellow ServiceTitan company, ServicePro’s—now a part of FieldRoutes—15-year involvement in various organizations and committees to support the growth and development of the field service industry.
61% of CEOs Are Engaged in Supplier Diversity, Yet Most Organizations Lack Processes and Accountability to Ensure Program Success
Fifth Annual State of Supplier Diversity Report by supplier.io Examines Supplier Diversity Program Maturity, Support and Challenges. CEO engagement with supplier diversity programs is at an all-time high, but only 38% of companies include supplier diversity metrics in management’s performance objectives. Despite leadership support, nearly 59% of respondents indicate...
6sense Announces 2022 Breakthrough Award Winners and Launches New Customer Community
Customers Were the Spotlight at the Fourth Annual Breakthrough Conference as 6sense Announced Award Recipients, Unveiled Its Rebranded Customer Community. 6sense, the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, announced the winners of the fourth annual Breakthrough Awards and launched an entirely new customer community, RevCity, during the customer conference. Breakthrough brings together revenue innovators in the B2B sales and marketing industry for three days of networking, interactive sessions, and learning, focusing on tackling relevant business challenges.
How a Value-Based Selling Approach Delivers Sales Results
ValueSelling Associates Partners with Selling Power to Publish a New Resource for B2B Salespeople. The global sales training market is poised to grow to $4.21 billion by 2024, according to Technavio, yet research from HBR shows that nearly 70% of change initiatives fail. Julie Thomas, CEO of ValueSelling Associates, explains sales training is an important change initiative, and the high failure rate is why B2B sales professionals must take a value-based approach. “Now, more than ever, the selling solution for today’s complicated world is value-based selling because it is a common-sense approach,” said Thomas, “but common sense isn’t always common practice—and that’s the problem.”
Social Tech Innovator Bebuzee, Inc. Announces Latest Addition to its Disruptive Super App with Technology Driven E-Commerce Platform with Unprecedented Functionality for Merchants
Bebuzee, Inc a social platform and streaming service focused on development and deployment of America’s first SuperApp, Bebuzee announces the Company has completed a revolutionary global e-commerce called Shopping Buz on Bebuzee Super App. Shopping Buz is a unique technology driven e-commerce platform, which gives merchants incredible tools to...
CGS Executives Tapped to Moderate Panels at Augmented Enterprise Summit
Extended Reality R&D leaders to facilitate discussions on XR Adoption in the Enterprise and the Connected Workforce. CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, announced two of its executives will moderate panel sessions at the upcoming Augmented Enterprise Summit being held October 18-20, 2022 in San Diego’s Town and Country Hotel.
Small Businesses Fight to Navigate Inflationary Costs, Supply Chain Disruptions and New Workplace Models, Staples Study Finds
Staples responds with new program offering savings, fast delivery and expertise to help millions of small businesses and companies of all sizes navigate today’s challenges. Staples announced results of a recent small business survey that reveals the extent to which small businesses today are impacted by economic uncertainties and workplace model shifts – and their level of confidence in their ability to overcome these challenges. A September 2022 HarrisX research poll of 312 small business decision-makers across America found that:
Thryv Named a Winner for the 2022 Merit Awards for Technology
Thryv Holdings, Inc., the small business platform for growing small- to medium-sized businesses, announced today it was named a winner for the 2022 Merit Awards for Technology. Merit Awards is an independent awards program that recognizes global industries and the market they serve. “We are pleased to recognize Thryv as...
Asana Launches Enterprise-Grade Goals to Help Executives Maximize Resources, Drive Revenue
Real-time visibility into progress across an organization and automatic updates through Salesforce inform prioritization and planning. New Asana Partners integrations reduce costly redundancies, level up security. Asana, Inc., a leading work management platform for organizations, announced a new suite of features and product integrations that automatically give enterprise leaders a...
Unit4’s 2022 Business Future Index: Crisis Sees 51% Embrace Accelerated Change to Outperform Business Targets
Global data identifies action plan for business transformation around people, policy and tools. Unit4, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for mid-market services organizations, announces the findings of its second annual Business Future Index. It surveyed 3,450 respondents across 12 global markets to understand how business performance over the past...
EnsembleIQ Celebrates Top Women Awards, Honoring Women Leading the Retail, Technology
EnsembleIQ, the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth for retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals, is championing the careers of women in these industries. Through awards programs designed specifically for and to celebrate women leaders, EnsembleIQ has created nine communities of top women, which enable the sharing of insights and connections to grow their businesses and careers. Six of these annual awards ceremonies take place in October and November.
EcoCart Raises $14.5M Series A to Make Sustainable Ecommerce More Accessible and Transparent
Climate infrastructure startup’s 8x revenue growth captured the attention of lead investors Fifth Wall. EcoCart, a software company building the infrastructure for ecommerce companies to operate sustainably at scale, has raised a $14.5M Series A round. The company, which previously raised $3M in April 2021, will leverage the funds to continue its work toward making ecommerce more transparent and sustainable.
