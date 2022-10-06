Read full article on original website
monday.com Expands Its Asia Pacific and Japan Presence with Local Tokyo Team and Channel Partner Growth
The establishment of a new office and a local team in Tokyo demonstrates monday.com’s commitment to the Japanese market. monday.com Ltd. , a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, has expanded its global presence into Japan with an office in Marunouchi, Tokyo. The company celebrated this milestone with a press event at the Andaz Tokyo, that included presentations by Dean Swan, monday.com Regional Vice President Asia Pacific & Japan, and Koji Watanabe, monday.com Japan Country Manager.
Bain & Company appoints Lewis Woodward as Executive Vice President leading the firm’s External Relations worldwide
Newly created role will see Lewis Woodward work closely with the firm’s senior leadership and partners worldwide to build and strengthen its brand across all practice areas and capabilities. Bain & Company announced that Lewis Woodward has joined the firm as an executive vice president with responsibility for leadership...
Xerox Board of Directors Appoints Fred Beljaars as Executive Vice President and Chief Delivery and Supply Chain Officer
Xerox Holdings Corporation announced it has appointed Fred Beljaars as Executive Vice President and Chief Delivery and Supply Chain Officer. Beljaars assumes the position following the departure of Mary McHugh earlier this month. In this newly expanded role, Beljaars is responsible for leading all delivery, manufacturing, supply chain, and procurement operations globally and will focus on continuing to transform these missions to become more client-centric and strategic drivers for Xerox’s success.
New Relic Hires AWS Alum Mark Dodds as Chief Revenue Officer
New Relic expects fiscal year 2023 second quarter revenue and non-GAAP operating profit to exceed high end of guidance. New Relic, the observability company, announced that former Amazon Web Services (AWS) executive Mark Dodds has been appointed as Chief Revenue Officer. Dodds brings several decades of high-growth sales experience to New Relic, with a deep focus on consumption models, cloud transformation, and cloud technologies. Dodds will draw from his expertise in leading sales and customer adoption organizations at scale to drive adoption of the New Relic observability platform worldwide. He will be responsible for driving strategy and execution for the core functions of sales, customer success, customer adoption, and go-to-market operations.
Thryv Named a Winner for the 2022 Merit Awards for Technology
Thryv Holdings, Inc., the small business platform for growing small- to medium-sized businesses, announced today it was named a winner for the 2022 Merit Awards for Technology. Merit Awards is an independent awards program that recognizes global industries and the market they serve. “We are pleased to recognize Thryv as...
Coolwave Communications Partners with Callroute to Automate Cloud Telephony for Global UCaaS Platforms
The partnership enables Callroute and Coolwave’s customers to automate voice services across UCaaS and CCaaS platforms including Microsoft Teams, Webex and more. Callroute, an established player in the cloud voice market, has partnered with Coolwave Communications, a global provider of voice and messaging solutions, to automate the provisioning of cloud telephony services across UCaaS and CCaaS platforms. Enterprises are able to easily connect Coolwave’s global SIP trunking to Microsoft Teams and Webex without requiring physical infrastructure or extensive technical knowledge.
Creatio Named a Leader and High Performer in 9 Categories Including No-Code, Low-Code, BPM, CRM, and Contact Center Software I Fall 2022 by G2
Creatio is once again ranked among globally recognized providers of no-code, low-code, BPM, and CRM solutions. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, has been positioned as a Leader in the Grid Reports, Fall 2022 by G2 for No-Code Development Platforms, Low-Code Development Platforms, Business Process Management, CRM Software, Contact Center Software, and Rapid Application Development (RAD) Software and a High Performer in Sales Analytics Software, Sales Platforms Software, and Workflow Management Software.
MetricStream Wins the ‘Operational Risk Management Solution’ of the Year Award at the Asia Risk Awards 2022
MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) announced that it has been awarded the Operational Risk Management Solution of the year award by the prestigious AsiaRisk Technology Awards 2022. The AsiaRisk Technology awards are hosted by Risk.net and it is the second time in a row that MetricStream has won this award in the Operational Risk Management category.
CallTower Expands Channel Partnerships Team
Jessica Flannery-Ball and Madison Doner join CallTower’s Channel Partnerships and Sales Team. CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions has expanded its Channel Partnership team with the additions of Global Director of OEM Alliances, Jessica Flannery-Ball and Partner Marketing Strategist, Madison Doner.
Icertis Names Deanna Lanier Chief Strategy Officer
Industry Veteran to Help Contract Intelligence Leader Fuel Growth with Expansion into New Territories, Markets, and Verticals. Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced Deanna Lanier has been named Chief Strategy Officer, reporting to Icertis Chairman and CEO Samir Bodas. In this newly created role, Lanier will focus on extending Icertis’ lead in contract intelligence, helping the company expand its operations, extend its footprint, and accelerate customer outcomes by enabling them to realize the full intent of their commercial agreements.
project44 Named Top Leader in G2 Fall 2022 Grid Report, Earning Top Rank Again in Market Presence and Customer Satisfaction
Project44 rated first as “Easiest to Use” Supply Chain Visibility Software by users. project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, announced that it was named the #1 leader in the G2 Fall 2022 Grid Report for Supply Chain Visibility Software, a distinction the company earned in the G2 Spring 2022 Grid Report earlier this year. project44 was the highest-ranked vendor in market presence and customer satisfaction based on reviews from the user community and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.
The Team Sport Approach: 3 Keys to Fostering Sales and Marketing Alignment for Revenue Growth
The art of gaining a new customer should be considered a team sport. It’s no longer feasible for sales and marketing departments to operate in traditional silos that hinder effectiveness. From go-to market strategy and lead generation to brand loyalty and conversion rates, sales and marketing are increasingly critical components of the revenue lifecycle. They have to operate as two halves of the same whole — two functions aligned by people, processes and technologies that improve the buyer experience and lead customers to smart purchasing decisions.
CGS Executives Tapped to Moderate Panels at Augmented Enterprise Summit
Extended Reality R&D leaders to facilitate discussions on XR Adoption in the Enterprise and the Connected Workforce. CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, announced two of its executives will moderate panel sessions at the upcoming Augmented Enterprise Summit being held October 18-20, 2022 in San Diego’s Town and Country Hotel.
How a Value-Based Selling Approach Delivers Sales Results
ValueSelling Associates Partners with Selling Power to Publish a New Resource for B2B Salespeople. The global sales training market is poised to grow to $4.21 billion by 2024, according to Technavio, yet research from HBR shows that nearly 70% of change initiatives fail. Julie Thomas, CEO of ValueSelling Associates, explains sales training is an important change initiative, and the high failure rate is why B2B sales professionals must take a value-based approach. “Now, more than ever, the selling solution for today’s complicated world is value-based selling because it is a common-sense approach,” said Thomas, “but common sense isn’t always common practice—and that’s the problem.”
Collimator Named G2 High Performer in Its First Year of Sales
Collimator, a modeling and simulation platform for engineers to design and test complex, mission critical systems, has been named as a High Performer on G2’s Grid Report for Simulation & CAE Fall 2022 report – a definitive list for the top rated solutions in the industry as chosen by “the source that matters most: customers.”
Qualfon Recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Customer Experience Management in the Americas – Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022
Qualfon, a global business services (GBS) provider, was recognized as a Major Contender in the Customer Experience Management (CXM) in the Americas – Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. This is Qualfon’s fourth year of being acknowledged on the assessment. This accomplishment is a direct result of Qualfon’s commitment to helping clients transform their businesses by investing in a full suite of capabilities.
Varicent Earns a 2022 Tech Cares Award From TrustRadius
The sales performance management organization is being recognized for its corporate social responsibility program with a 2022 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius. Varicent, an industry-leading SaaS company that helps businesses fuel revenue growth, is proud to announce that TrustRadius, the most trusted research and review platform, has recognized the company with a 2022 Tech Cares Award. This third-annual award celebrates companies that have gone above and beyond to provide impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs for their employees and surrounding communities.
6sense Announces 2022 Breakthrough Award Winners and Launches New Customer Community
Customers Were the Spotlight at the Fourth Annual Breakthrough Conference as 6sense Announced Award Recipients, Unveiled Its Rebranded Customer Community. 6sense, the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, announced the winners of the fourth annual Breakthrough Awards and launched an entirely new customer community, RevCity, during the customer conference. Breakthrough brings together revenue innovators in the B2B sales and marketing industry for three days of networking, interactive sessions, and learning, focusing on tackling relevant business challenges.
