New Relic expects fiscal year 2023 second quarter revenue and non-GAAP operating profit to exceed high end of guidance. New Relic, the observability company, announced that former Amazon Web Services (AWS) executive Mark Dodds has been appointed as Chief Revenue Officer. Dodds brings several decades of high-growth sales experience to New Relic, with a deep focus on consumption models, cloud transformation, and cloud technologies. Dodds will draw from his expertise in leading sales and customer adoption organizations at scale to drive adoption of the New Relic observability platform worldwide. He will be responsible for driving strategy and execution for the core functions of sales, customer success, customer adoption, and go-to-market operations.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO