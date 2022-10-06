Pharrell Williams and adidas Originals are back once again with a new colorway of their collaborative Hu NMD S1 RYAT boot. A follow-up to the “Cardboard” iteration, the sneaker is updated in monochromatic black. The upper — constructed with premium suede and leather overlays — the rubberized TPU mudguard and the Boost midsole are all dressed in black, while a touch of contrast is seen on the heel tab in neon orange. A bright blue shade also peeps through the caging detailing on the sides. The design is complete with Humanrace branding on the tongue.

1 DAY AGO