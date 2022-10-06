Read full article on original website
BLACKPINK's Jisoo Was the Top Influencer at Paris Fashion Week SS23
BLACKPINK member Jisoo — ambassador for major brands like Dior and Cartier — made history this Fashion Month as the top performing influencer at Paris Fashion Week this Spring/Summer 2023 season. The K-pop star ranked first in a Top 10 Influencers list by the influencer marketing platform lefty....
Soto Does Spooky Season Streetwear — And Does it Well
Artist Manuela Soto Sosa embraces the Halloween spirit with a capsule collection dubbed GRAVEYARD22. Comprised of t-shirts and hoodies, the collection features original artwork by Sosa including her signature curvy figures dressed in masks from Scream and Friday the 13th. The drop’s hero piece is a gray hoodie with grommets...
Your Full List of This Year's European Music Awards Nominations
MTV just announced the nominations for 2022’s MTV European Music Awards, taking place in Düsseldorf on November 13. This year’s nominations see Harry Styles nominated for seven different categories out of the total 17, including “Best Artist,” “Best Song” and “Best Video”. Following closely behind is Taylor Swift, who’s up for six nominations, alongside Nicki Minaj and Rosalía, who each have five in total.
The Famous Prada Logo Tank Top Is Now Available for $1,000 USD
Earlier this year, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons debuted a range of logo tank tops on the Fall/Winter 2022 runway for Prada, opening the era of the white tank alongside brands like Bottega Veneta. The fashion house has now released the viral garment for roughly $1,000 USD. As unveiled previously,...
A Construct Drops Graphic Tee Honoring Black Women's Hair
Artist and creative Jacob Rochester expands his brand A Construct with the “Goddess tee,” a graphic t-shirt bearing an original painting by Rochester featuring four cornrow styles. The artwork itself is an homage to Black hair salons where hair charts serve as menus to patrons looking to replicate...
Tony Leung Rumored To Join 'Squid Game' for Season 2
Following the South Korean show’s massive success, fans have been anxiously waiting for the second season of Netflix‘s Squid Game, which was officially confirmed this summer. While not much is known about the upcoming installment, new rumors are suggesting that Shang-Chi star Tony Leung will join the series.
What the 'Luckiest Girl Alive' Revealed About Netflix
Last month Netflix released The Luckiest Girl Alive and it’s earned a #1 spot on trending films. However, fans on Twitter have one major issue — and they may be right. This post contains spoilers and triggering content. The film which shares the story of Ani, played by...
Proenza Schouler Re-Releases Iconic Looks From Runway Archives for 20th Anniversary
Proenza Schouler gets nostalgic with the release of a limited-edition collection, dubbed “Re-Edition Capsule,” in celebration of its 20th anniversary. The range includes iconic pieces from past runways and brand cornerstones — from Fall/Winter 2002 all the way to Spring/Summer 2022. Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez have...
Artist Xin Yu on Minting NFTs, Creating Art During the Pandemic and More
Bright colors, potted plants and lucky cats are just a few ways to describe artist Xin Yu‘s works. Born in China and raised in the United States, the 26-year-old creative started off as an architect, later discovering her love for painting, which she initially considered a hobby. Building on her works filled with geometric shapes and vibrant hues with surrealist influences, the artist joined forces earlier this year with 2426C, creating a collection of 8,888 NFTs with names like Dr. Woo and Edison Chen.
The Royal Opera House Taps Balenciaga for a Play About Kurt Cobain
The Royal Opera House has partnered with Balenciaga to create costumes for Kurt Cobain’s life-inspired play Last Days. The Nirvana frontman’s iconic ’90s style is reimagined by creative maverick Demna and Paris-based stylist Patrick Welde using pieces from the brand’s most recent collections. Following wild collaborations...
Christina Aguilera to Release a New Music Video for "Beautiful"
Christina Aguilera has taken to social media to reveal she is releasing a new music video for her classic hit “Beautiful.”. “In celebration of the 20 year anniversary of Stripped and World Mental Health Day, I’m honored to share a new music video for Beautiful, coming October 19th,” she captioned a preview. “Tune out and turn in. Take your space, log off, put your mind, body and soul first.”
Porsche Designs Collaborative Taycan 4S Cross Turismo With Jennie of BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK‘s Jennie now has her very own branded car — the K-pop star has joined forces with Porsche to create her personal Taycan, dubbed “Taycan 4S Cross Turismo for Jennie Ruby Jane.”. The vehicle arrives as part of the Sonderwunsch program from the automotive brand’s South Korea...
CARS・
'Dune: Part 2' Is Arriving Earlier Than Expected
The second installment of Dune, which will star Florence Pugh, Austin Butler and Léa Seydoux alongside Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, will be premiering slightly earlier than the initially announced date. The news comes after Marvel announced that it put the release of Blade, initially scheduled for November 2023,...
Maison Margiela and Reebok Drop New Instapump Fury Memory Of Sneakers
Maison Margiela and Reebok have come together to release the Instapump Fury Memory Of sneakers in two OG colorways — black, yellow and red, as well as a black, silver and blue option. The bold combination of primary colors pays homage to the original launch of the chunky shoes in 1996.
Justin Bieber Has Reportedly Cut Ties With Ye
Following his problematic YEEZY show at Paris Fashion Week, Ye has been called out by numerous celebrities for being a “bully” and a “joke” as he continues to attack individuals on social media, including Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. According to reports, the rapper has had a falling out with Justin Bieber after he attacked the singer’s wife Hailey on Instagram.
Khloé Kardashian Reveals She Had a Rare Tumor Removed From Her Face
In her latest public outings, Khloé Kardashian has been photographed wearing a bandage on her face. It turns out, it’s because she recently removed a tumor (pictured above) on her face, which she talked about in her Instagram Stories. “After noticing a small bump on my face and...
Pharrell Williams x adidas Originals Introduce All-Black Hu NMD S1 RYAT
Pharrell Williams and adidas Originals are back once again with a new colorway of their collaborative Hu NMD S1 RYAT boot. A follow-up to the “Cardboard” iteration, the sneaker is updated in monochromatic black. The upper — constructed with premium suede and leather overlays — the rubberized TPU mudguard and the Boost midsole are all dressed in black, while a touch of contrast is seen on the heel tab in neon orange. A bright blue shade also peeps through the caging detailing on the sides. The design is complete with Humanrace branding on the tongue.
Sydney Sweeney Will Star in New 'Barbarella' Movie
Sydney Sweeney is gearing up for her next project — a new Barbarella film, which she will also executive produce. Working with Sony Pictures, the Euphoria and White Lotus actor will take part in the movie based on Jean-Claude Forest’s comic book series that received its first film adaptation starring Jane Fonda in 1968. According to Deadline, the film is currently in its development stage with no writer or director, although it’s expected that Sweeney will serve as executive producer.
We Need to Talk About Kanye, Again
It’s time for us to talk about Kanye … again. In case you haven’t heard, the rapper wore a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to his YZY SZN 9 presentation, while recording a group of children wearing his pieces, including his own daughter North West. Days...
Billionaire Boys Club EU Drops Second Installment of Fall 2022 Collection
Billionaire Boys Club EU has delivered the second drop of its Fall 2022 collection, modeled in a lookbook starring London-based jazz musician Ella Knight. The latest release is led by a denim jacket splattered with paint, a detail found on a pair of matching jeans. The outerwear design is complete with BBC branding on the back, while the pants feature the brand’s recognizable astronaut graphic. The same logo is applied to a varsity jacket offered in black/yellow and brown/ivory.
