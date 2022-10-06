Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock: Why Does Wall Street Rate This Fintech Play a “Strong Buy”?
Paypal stock continues to be under pressure due to macro challenges. However, Wall Street remains bullish on this fintech giant based on its massive user base and the rising adoption of digital payments. Leading fintech stock Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL), like several other growth stocks, has declined significantly this year due to...
tipranks.com
AMD Stock: Here’s Why Investors Should Consider Buying the Dip
AMD’s fundamentals are significantly stronger than its stock price suggests, which allows investors to load up on it while it trades at attractive prices. In addition, its growth catalysts are firmly in place as it gains more ground from its competitors. Chip giant Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has been...
tipranks.com
Here’s What to Expect from Delta Air Lines’ (NYSE:DAL) Q3 Results
Delta Air Lines is scheduled to announce its third-quarter results on October 13. Given the favorable Q3 revenue updates announced by United Airlines and American Airlines ahead of their respective results, there are high expectations from Delta. Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is scheduled to announce its third-quarter results on Thursday,...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Stock Reached its All-time Highs Yesterday
Energy company Denbury shares gained 7% yesterday on a potential acquisition by Exxon Mobil. Shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) closed 7% higher yesterday after peaking at its all-time intraday high of $104.05 following a Bloomberg report that stated that Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) could buy the company. Based in Texas, U.S., Denbury...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
Nutex Stock (NASDAQ:NUTX) Soars on Growth Strategy Update
Shares of healthcare services provider Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) are soaring in the pre-market session today after the company provided a key corporate update reiterating plans to open 20 new facilities by the end of 2024. Further, the company has set up two new independent practice associations in Houston and South...
tipranks.com
Cannabis Stocks Once Again Back on Investors’ Radar; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Names to Watch
President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon all those doing time for simple marijuana possession sent shockwaves through the beleaguered cannabis industry last week. Stocks across the sector soared on the news, which came as timely relief for a segment beaten to a pulp after hope of any federal legislative progress had mostly evaporated since the Biden administration came in to power at the start of last year. Investors had hoped that Biden’s win along with the Dems taking control of both the House and Senate, would see change take place, but that hasn’t happened yet.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Stocks Fall as 10-Year Yield Approaches 4%
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased by 0.32%, 0.75%, and 1.02%, respectively. Furthermore, the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield jumped to 3.961%, an increase of 7.6 basis points. Similarly, the Two-Year Treasury yield also...
tipranks.com
Is Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) a Good Stock to Buy?
With significant upside potential and recovery in the bottom line, Travelzoo has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Let’s learn more about TZOO stock. Penny stocks can be highly rewarding and equally risky (learn more about Penny stocks here: Are Penny Stocks a Good Investment?). Thus to help investors (with an appetite for risk), TipRanks brings Penny Stocks Screener to find the ones with a higher likelihood of beating the broader market. Using the Screener, we came across Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) stock with an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Moreover, it has significant upside potential, which supports the bull case.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
2 Semiconductor Stocks with High Growth Despite Market Headwinds
With the ongoing macroeconomic unrest pressuring consumer spending and corporate CapEx, demand for semiconductors is entering a downcycle. MCHP and MPWR, however, showcase strong backlogs and momentum, placing them in a better position. Both stocks also appear reasonably valued, but one expense, in particular, needs to be monitored. With most...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) Stock Spiked Last Week
Credit Suisse stock recovered some of its losses following initiatives to restructure its business and reduce debt. Shares of the leading financial services company Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS)(GB:0QP5), which came under pressure over its liquidity and financial health concerns, recovered some of its lost ground last week. The rebound in CS stock followed the news that investors are showing interest in its securitized products business, which is up for sale. Moreover, the Swiss bank’s surprise move to buy back $3 billion worth of debt further supported the recovery.
tipranks.com
GIS, HRL: 2 Food Stocks for Reliable Dividend Growth
Food stocks are attractive these days due to their non-cyclical business models. Hormel Foods and General Mills exhibited their qualities during past market downturns. While dividend-growth investors are likely to appreciate both stocks, their steep multiples leave little to no further upside potential. With ongoing unrest in the capital markets...
tipranks.com
Illumina remains top pick after analyst day at Piper Sandler
Piper Sandler analyst David Westenberg reiterates an Overweight rating on Illumina with a $320 price target following the company’s analyst day. The analyst says the stock remains his top pick. He’s bullish on the company’s new products and believes it will "surprise to the upside." Illumina’s long-term guidance is solid, its valuation remains low, and bear arguments around the product cycle "will prove incorrect," Westenberg tells investors in a research note.
tipranks.com
This Insider Bought JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Stock Worth $2.3M Last Week
One major owner at JELD-WEN with more than 10% ownership bought JELD stock worth $2.26 million last week. Shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD) gained over 4% yesterday on insider trading news. One of the major owners, Turtle Creek Asset Management, bought 240,150 shares at an average price of $9.41 per share, worth $2.26 million on October 7.
tipranks.com
Ex-Dividend Dates are Fast Approaching for These 3 Stocks
Investors looking for dividend stocks might want to grab these three well-known names before they hit their ex-dividend dates. As a bonus, each of these stocks is at or near its 52-week low, so you can buy it at a bargain price while benefitting from its dividend. Accenture – ACN...
tipranks.com
Intel Stock (NASDAQ:INTC): Consider a Dip Buy amid Analyst Downgrades
It’s a sign of a chip-market bottom that analysts have, by and large, completely abandoned Intel. Besides, a well-known cloud king still believes in Intel and is teaming up with the microprocessor maker to build a super-secure chip for data centers. Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is a roundly disliked company...
tipranks.com
These Analysts Have a 100% Success Rate on Mattel and Amylyx
Here are two US-based stocks recommended by analysts that have generated a 100% success rate and impressive average returns on their calls. Two analysts have scored a 100% success rate on their recommendations for two companies: American multinational toy manufacturer Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) and clinical-stage pharma company Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX).
tipranks.com
Two British stocks with huge potential that are currently trading low
Here are two stocks that have more than 100% upside potential in their share prices, backed by analysts with ‘Strong Buy’ ratings. As we move into the final quarter of the year, market volatility continues, and investors are selling stocks that actually have good fundamentals and could grow over the long term – this creates an attractive opportunity to buy these stocks at much lower prices.
tipranks.com
Worried about Jamie Dimon’s Recession Warning? Here are 2 Stocks to Shield Your Portfolio
JPM CEO Jamie Dimon warns of a recession. These companies make and sell basic necessities and enjoy steady demand. In an interview with CNBC, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon warned of an upcoming recession. According to Dimon, high inflation, rising interest rates, and the European crisis might cause the U.S. market to enter a recession within the next six to nine months. Whether we enter a recession or not, investors can shield their portfolio against the downside risk with defensive stocks like Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC).
tipranks.com
META Down After Analyst Downgrade
Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) were down in morning trading on Tuesday after Atlantic Equities top-rated analyst James Cordwell slashed the rating on the stock to a Hold from a Buy. The analyst kept a price target of $160 on META stock implying an upside potential of 23.8% at...
tipranks.com
The Most Traded Stocks by TipRanks Investors in September 2022
From hotter-than-expected inflation to the Fed’s supersized interest rate hike, investors had a lot to process in September. Trading activities were dynamic and largely speculative. Tracking trading activities gives us more insights into investor behavior during uncertain times. September has historically been a down month for stocks and this...
Comments / 0