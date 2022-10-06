ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airbus: aircraft services market to recover to pre-pandemic level by end-2023

PARIS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The aircraft services market will recover to its pre-pandemic level by the end of 2023 and double in value over the next 20 years, Airbus said on Thursday as it released its latest Global Services Forecast.

"Even with pandemic restrictions being progressively lifted; supply restrictions and skilled workforce shortages, coupled with economic uncertainty, are affecting the short-term traffic recovery", the company said.

