Environment

SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 10, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Kern. County through 145 PM PDT... At 113 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm. about 10 miles southeast of Bodfish, moving to the southeast at. around...
KERN COUNTY, CA
#San Francisco Bay Area#Monterey Bay#National Weather Service#Special Weather Statement#Advisories
SFGate

The Daily 10-11-22 Inside the shocking rise and fall of an SF reality show

San Francisco isn’t exactly synonymous with reality TV. Season three of "The Real World" may still be the city’s most lauded attempt and it premiered nearly 30 years ago. One thing the City by the Bay is notorious for, though, is its real estate. But when Bravo decided to bring its successful franchise of "Million Dollar Listing" to the Bay Area, it didn’t matter that the homes were gorgeous, it fizzled after just one season.  And no one really knows why. Or at least, no one can agree on why. • Blink-182 release crude video announcing Bay Area reunion concert
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
SFGate

Interstate 80 Eastbound Off-Ramp Closed At Sequoia Avenue

Caltrans officials have closed the Sequoia Avenue off-ramp from Interstate Highway 80 for the rest of the year. Construction work will keep the off-ramp closed until January, officials said, while crews rebuild the eastern bridge span as part of the Interstate 80/State Route 29 bridge replacement project near the Carquinez Toll Plaza in south Vallejo.
VALLEJO, CA
SFGate

Nighttime Traffic Control On Rio Vista Bridge Next Week

Caltrans will conduct nighttime traffic control on the Rio Vista Bridge next week as crews work to test a new backup drive system for the bridge. From 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. from Oct. 10 to 14, crews will conduct a one-way traffic control as they test the new system, which will improve the overall reliability of the drawbridge. The bridge remains safe to drive across, said Caltrans.
RIO VISTA, CA
SFGate

2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. “Minnesota has...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Preps Sweep Of Migrating Homeless Camp

San Jose spent September sweeping homeless people from a large encampment near Columbus Park--now it's clearing out another growing camp nearby. More than 100 people living in a baseball field at the corner of Asbury and Irene streets--many who moved over from last month's sweep--are finding themselves in a familiar situation. Dubbed the "field of dreams," the camp is comprised of more than 140 RVs, campers and other vehicles in various states of disrepair.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

SF Fire Department: Fire burns three homes, displaces 15 people

UPDATE, 8:38 p.m.: The San Francisco Fire Department said on Twitter that the fire was under control with no major injuries. The number of people displaced by the fire remained at 15, and two of the three homes burned had suffered major damage. The Fire Department said the cause of the fire was under investigation.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Oakland mayor urges more housing bonds to ease California crisis

The housing shortage in California is at the root of the state's biggest problems, said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who wants to expand the use of local bonds to promote more building in one of the country's priciest areas for real estate. "I believe that the housing crisis in California...
OAKLAND, CA

