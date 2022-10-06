Read full article on original website
Fogtober? Why the SF Bay Area is getting summer weather in fall
Forecasters say the foggy pattern is expected to persist through the week.
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 10, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Kern. County through 145 PM PDT... At 113 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm. about 10 miles southeast of Bodfish, moving to the southeast at. around...
‘Breathtaking’: SF photographer captures rarely seen weather phenomenon on camera
"I could not stop staring at it."
One of the oldest Whole Foods in the Bay Area plans to move to bigger location
The store was only the fourth Whole Foods to open in the Bay Area.
Bay Area tree trimmer falls into wood chipper and dies
The Menlo Park Police Department said it responded to a report of the incident in the 900 block of Peggy Lane at 12:53 p.m.
San Francisco's Hotline restaurant to close months after opening
Its last service day is Sunday.
The Daily 10-11-22 Inside the shocking rise and fall of an SF reality show
San Francisco isn’t exactly synonymous with reality TV. Season three of "The Real World" may still be the city’s most lauded attempt and it premiered nearly 30 years ago. One thing the City by the Bay is notorious for, though, is its real estate. But when Bravo decided to bring its successful franchise of "Million Dollar Listing" to the Bay Area, it didn’t matter that the homes were gorgeous, it fizzled after just one season. And no one really knows why. Or at least, no one can agree on why. • Blink-182 release crude video announcing Bay Area reunion concert
San Francisco's 'Million Dollar Listing' failed after one season. Why?
The reality TV show only had one season and no one knows exactly why.
The Daily 10-10-22 Endangered species appears in Calif. creek for the first time
It's been just over a year since a century-old dam was removed from Mill Creek, a tributary that runs through the Santa Cruz Mountains in Central California. Now, scientists say the creek is already beginning to show signs of revitalization — including an unexpected discovery.
How San Francisco's 'queen of momos' made dumplings go viral
"Don't cut it. ... If you can, take the whole bite."
Blink-182 release crude video announcing reunion tour coming to Bay Area
"Well, I guess this is growing up."
Interstate 80 Eastbound Off-Ramp Closed At Sequoia Avenue
Caltrans officials have closed the Sequoia Avenue off-ramp from Interstate Highway 80 for the rest of the year. Construction work will keep the off-ramp closed until January, officials said, while crews rebuild the eastern bridge span as part of the Interstate 80/State Route 29 bridge replacement project near the Carquinez Toll Plaza in south Vallejo.
Oakland’s Horn Barbecue faces money woes, unsafe work allegations
Graveyard shift workers were given bear mace to protect themselves against intruders, they told SFGATE.
Developers ditch plans at former San Francisco car wash site
Supervisor Dean Preston says he's now trying to convert the site into 100% affordable housing.
Burglaries at San Francisco restaurants, bars are down after a 2-year spike
Small business owners have spent thousands after burglary incidents.
Nighttime Traffic Control On Rio Vista Bridge Next Week
Caltrans will conduct nighttime traffic control on the Rio Vista Bridge next week as crews work to test a new backup drive system for the bridge. From 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. from Oct. 10 to 14, crews will conduct a one-way traffic control as they test the new system, which will improve the overall reliability of the drawbridge. The bridge remains safe to drive across, said Caltrans.
2,560-pound pumpkin wins California contest; sets record
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds. Travis Gienger, of Anoka, Minnesota set the new record and won an annual pumpkin-weighing contest in Northern California. “Minnesota has...
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Preps Sweep Of Migrating Homeless Camp
San Jose spent September sweeping homeless people from a large encampment near Columbus Park--now it's clearing out another growing camp nearby. More than 100 people living in a baseball field at the corner of Asbury and Irene streets--many who moved over from last month's sweep--are finding themselves in a familiar situation. Dubbed the "field of dreams," the camp is comprised of more than 140 RVs, campers and other vehicles in various states of disrepair.
SF Fire Department: Fire burns three homes, displaces 15 people
UPDATE, 8:38 p.m.: The San Francisco Fire Department said on Twitter that the fire was under control with no major injuries. The number of people displaced by the fire remained at 15, and two of the three homes burned had suffered major damage. The Fire Department said the cause of the fire was under investigation.
Oakland mayor urges more housing bonds to ease California crisis
The housing shortage in California is at the root of the state's biggest problems, said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who wants to expand the use of local bonds to promote more building in one of the country's priciest areas for real estate. "I believe that the housing crisis in California...
