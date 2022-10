STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Sean Clifford spent last week getting a head start for what he expects will be his biggest test of the season. The extra week of practice and film study aside, Penn State’s sixth-year quarterback has something else going for him as the No. 10 Nittany Lions prepare to visit No. 5 Michigan Saturday for a Big Ten East showdown.

