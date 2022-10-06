Read full article on original website
sanbenito.com
Meet the candidates: Hollister City Council District 3
In the Nov. 8 election for the Hollister City Council District 3 seat, incumbent Dolores Morales will face small business owner Rosalinda Sanchez. Morales was elected to the District 3 seat in a November 2021 special election, which was conducted to replace former Council member Honor Spencer. Spencer resigned from the council in early 2021. Morales was elected to complete the remainder of Spencer’s four-year term, which ends in December 2022.
KSBW.com
Commitment 2022: Hollister Mayoral Race
HOLLISTER, Calif. — We are now less than a month away from deciding several key races. In Hollister, voters will choose who their mayor will be for the next two years. Ignacio Velazquez is the current mayor of Hollister and is looking to keep his seat. This year, he’s going up against political newcomer, Mia Casey.
San Benito County Voting Locations
SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): The San Benito County Elections Department told KION that there will be six drop box locations and four voting centers for the upcoming November election. The drop box locations and voting centers will remain the same as they did for the midterm elections in June. According to the Elections Department, The post San Benito County Voting Locations appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Commitment 2022: Meet the candidates running for Monterey County Sheriff
SALINAS, Calif. — Voters will decide whether the next sheriff of Monterey County will be a department insider, Capt. Joe Moses, or an outsider, Marina Police Chief Tina Nieto. “Look, I'm a leader that gets things done. I have a three-decade track record of success after success when it...
montereycountyweekly.com
Candidate Q&A: Ray Montemayor for Hartnell College Board of Trustees.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. On the Hartnell College Board of Trustees, areas 5, 6 and 7 are up for election this year. Incumbents Erica Padilla Chavez (Area 6) and Candi DePauw (Area 7) are running unopposed so will be appointed in lieu of an election. In Area 5, incumbent Ray Montemayor faces challenger Ulises Gonzalez.
montereycountyweekly.com
Candidate Q&A: Joel Hernandez for SVMHS Board of Directors.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. On the Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System Board of Directors, zones 1, 4 and 5 are up for election this year. In Zone 1, incumbent Regina...
montereycountyweekly.com
Candidate Q&A: Ulises Gonzalez for Hartnell College Board of Trustees.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. On the Hartnell College Board of Trustees, areas 5, 6 and 7 are up for election this year. Incumbents Erica Padilla Chavez (Area 6) and Candi DePauw (Area 7) are running unopposed so will be appointed in lieu of an election. In Area 5, incumbent Ray Montemayor faces challenger Ulises Gonzalez.
benitolink.com
San Juan Bautista dedicates new Senior Citizens Center
Local dignitaries and members of the senior community of San Juan Bautista gathered on Oct. 6 at the St. Francis Retreat to honor the late Mary Sellen by dedicating the new Senior Citizens Center in her name. The center project is spearheaded by San Juan Bautista residents, including San Juan...
montereycountyweekly.com
What happens when a marketing organization faces marketing challenges?
Squid here, oozing around Monterey on a gloomy mid-October Tuesday—think, not a tourist day—and thinking about tourism. That’s because of a news story in the Oct. 6 issue of the Weekly, written by Squid’s colleague Pam Marino, that shed light on a “mini-rebranding” effort being undertaken by the Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau—aka MCCVB (try saying that five times fast).
KSBW.com
Indigenous community of Greenfield calls on city officials to recognize Indigenous People's Day
GREENFIELD, Calif. — The community of Greenfield came together to celebrate Indigenous People’s Day on Sunday. With the bright colors of their traditional garments, the sounds of their music, and playing sports together, they showed pride for their indigenous background. Organizers say it’s a celebration to reclaim Columbus...
A new senior home may come to Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Hollister could possibly receive a new home for seniors. In a special meeting last night, the City Council talked to developers for a new senior living project, Five Star Senior Living. If approved, the project would be built on Buena Vista road next to Monterey Street. Once completed, it The post A new senior home may come to Hollister appeared first on KION546.
andnowuknow.com
Grower-Shipper Association Honors Dennis Caprara Posthumously With E.E. ‘Gene’ Harden Award; Christopher Valadez Comments
SALINAS, CA - This past Friday, October 7, the Grower-Shipper Association of Central California (GSA) hosted its Fall Recognition Event. During the event, the organization posthumously awarded Dennis Caprara with the E.E. ‘Gene’ Harden Lifetime Achievement Award. Presented to Caprara’s wife, Janice, and the Caprara family, the award recognized his extraordinary contribution and lasting legacy benefitting Central Coast agriculture.
Hindsight 2050: Revisiting 1980s Santa Cruz predictions casts doubt on current prognostications
A look back at what Santa Cruzans foresaw in 1985 for the city and county is instructive — they were right on the affordability challenges that are a stark reality of 2022, less so about an "inevitable" commuter train from the Bay Area. With Santa Cruz in the midst of enormous development, it's all a reminder about how slippery the future is.
Prescribed burn planned for Wednesday and Thursday east of Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE BEU said they plan on carrying out a prescribed burn on private property in the Gabilan Range east of Salinas on Wednesday and Thursday. The purpose is to reduce hazardous fire fuels to enhance fire safety. Another purpose is to increase habitat corridors and forage for the tule elk population The post Prescribed burn planned for Wednesday and Thursday east of Salinas appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Scandal at Monterey County Jail another hit to already beleaguered department
SALINAS, Calif. — A commander at the Monterey County Jail is on leave, suspected of receiving prescription drugs meant for inmates. Investigators say Commander Dustin Hedberg received the drugs from Christina Cruz Kaupp, a director at Wellpath. Wellpath is a company contracted to provide health care for inmates. Kaupp's clearance to enter the jail has now been pulled.
kingcityrustler.com
New detour planned for highway ramp closures in King City beginning Tuesday
KING CITY — A modified detour plan has been prepared for the closure of the northbound Highway 101 onramp and offramp at Jolon Road, which will be closed beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11. Travelers on northbound 101, who pass through King City, will be directed to continue north on the...
montereycountyweekly.com
Hartnell College continues investigating ransomware attack.
On Sunday, Oct. 2, the IT team at Hartnell College noticed abnormal activity on the college's network. In response they manually shut down the network, and Hartnell officials say the activity "is related to a sophisticated ransomware attack." “Once [the Information and Technology Resources staff] noticed the suspicious activity, the...
pajaronian.com
Man arrested for placing credit card readers in two counties
WATSONVILLE—Watsonville Police on Oct. 4 arrested a man who allegedly placed skimming devices on credit card readers inside convenience stores in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. George Cristea, 34, is facing several charges following an investigation involving several law enforcement agencies. The case began in Salinas, where officers were...
Summer shark attacks in Monterey County reminder of ocean's dangers
Two shark attacks in the span of two months along the Central Coast last summer have fueled fears for surfers and swimmers. Both attacks, by two different Great White sharks, occurred off Lovers Point in Monterey County.
KSBW.com
United States Postal Service is hiring for the upcoming holiday season and beyond
SALINAS, Calif. — The United States Post Office is now hiring for the upcoming holiday season. According to the USPS, job openings are for mail processing (holiday clerks) and delivery (city and rural carriers.) USPS says they're ramping up their hiring process to help accommodate the high delivery demand...
