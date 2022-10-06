Bigtime cooldown Friday night

Lots of sunshine on tap for the final day of the work week. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s during the early afternoon hours. A strong but dry cold front will sweep through our area Friday night and leave us feeling truly like fall for the weekend as we stick in the mid to low 60s. We then begin to slowly warm back up as we head into the new work week but another cold front looks to move in again closer to the end of the week.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 54. Light west wind.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 77. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 42.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 44.

Columbus Day Sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 71.