Arizona State

Fact-check: Republican Arizona secretary of state candidate aims to end mail-in voting option for millions – Politifact

By Renee Romo
prescottenews.com
 6 days ago
Toobeornottobe
6d ago

He said nothing of the sort! He wants to make ALL mail in ballots have proof with ID! Limit mail in boxes spread out everywhere to be picked up by anyone. Sounds like a move in the right direction to me. He has my vote.

TRUTH
6d ago

when no voter fraud of a significant amount was found and those who broke the law were charged I confirmed to me that the election is safe and fair.

Talk Hard
6d ago

Let’s see, I’ve read numerous stories of republicans getting caught with fraud and charged, but I don’t remember seeing more than one report of a Democrat doing it. Just a load of BS to me

