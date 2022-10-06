Spooky Superstitions at Living History Adventure, October 8 – Sharlot Hall Museum

The Prescott Badgers moved to (13-0) with a hard fought win over the Arizona College Prep Knights, Monday afternoon at Prescott High School. The battles were close, and at times intense. A battle of two of the top players in the state battled it out with Megan Townsend pulling out the win over Ashley Yang. Townsend said, “She is very good, but I think having the home court advantage helped. We will likely see each other in the singles playoffs, where she ranks at three, and I am currently four.” Townsend swept Yang in two close games, winning by three points in the first, and two in the second.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 10 HOURS AGO