Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Receives “Medicare Advantage Champion” Award for Supporting Arizona Seniors’ Health Coverage Choices

Read full article on original website
Related
prescottenews.com
Who’s on second? Prop 131 answers with new lieutenant governor’s office – Cronkite News
Photo: Democrat Rose Mofford, left, and Republican Jan Brewer were secretaries of state who became governor after predecessors from the other party were impeached or left office. Such midterm party-switching of executives would not happen if voters approve Proposition 131, creating a lieutenant governor’s office. (File photo by Steve Doty/Cronkite News)
prescottenews.com
Opinion: Ranked Choice Voting in Alaska Explained – Inside Sources
Change, even when positive, often comes hard in America. But with patience and an effort to learn, change can be explained. And over time, Americans, the most resilient and adaptable people in the world, have come to embrace and accept change. So, with that in mind, here are the facts...
Comments / 0