Yavapai College Prescott Art Gallery presents the 2022 YC Faculty Art Exhibition October 7 – November 20, 2022

“Hello, Toni!” : Pop Legend Toni Tennille Plays Dolly at Yavapai College Performing Arts Center
A beloved musical legend comes out of retirement to play an iconic theatre role, spreading the thrill of romance and the joy of living “before the parade passes by.” Be there when Grammy-winner Toni Tennille stars in “Hello, Dolly!” November 3-20, at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center in Prescott, Arizona.
Chino Valley Library – STEAM Workshop, October 14th
Come explore lots of fun science/tech/engineering/art/math kits, just for kids and teens!. October 14, 2022 from 3 – 5 pm, in the Chino Valley Library Community Room. The address is: 1020 Palomino Rd, Chino Valley, AZ 86323. This is a free event.
Free Speaker Series at Embry-Riddle Prescott Campus
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s College of Engineering is hosting a free lecture series with Distinguished Speaker Dr. Richard Holdaway. The first lecture is Tuesday October 18 from 7-8 pm at the Davis Learning Center Auditorium on campus at 3700 Willow Creek Rd. Dr. Holdaway has 45 years of experience working...
Badgers Win The Battle Of The Unbeatens 6-3 : PHS Sports Roundup
The Prescott Badgers moved to (13-0) with a hard fought win over the Arizona College Prep Knights, Monday afternoon at Prescott High School. The battles were close, and at times intense. A battle of two of the top players in the state battled it out with Megan Townsend pulling out the win over Ashley Yang. Townsend said, “She is very good, but I think having the home court advantage helped. We will likely see each other in the singles playoffs, where she ranks at three, and I am currently four.” Townsend swept Yang in two close games, winning by three points in the first, and two in the second.
Brooks Compton, Candidate for PUSD : VOTE FOR CHANGE!
Parents all over the country are waking up to the reality that our children’s schools are not the safe place we thought they were, or wanted them to be. Many of them are physically unsafe places to be, particularly in major cities where liberal policies have destroyed the traditional family unit, and a variety of crimes go largely unpunished. Too many others are unsafe when it comes to the education and moral upbringing of our kids.
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Burglary Suspects
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two auto burglary suspects. On October 5, 2022, between 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM, two males committed two separate auto burglaries in the parking lot of Mountain Valley Park located at 8600 E. Nace Lane in Prescott Valley.
Badgers Win Another Split Contest 44-20 : PHS Sports Roundup
Photo: Team effort – Ruben Solano brings down Sierra Linda quarterback Camar Lee as Cody Hanna, Cole Gross, and Cian Mckelvey assist on Friday night. In yet another twist of the Prescott Badgers 2022 season, the Badgers had to play another game in two days. This time at home, starting on homecoming night, in a week that washed out the parade and bonfire, but ended on a positive note Saturday with a 44-20 win over the road weary Sierra Linda Bulldogs.
