Seaside Heights, NJ

The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale

Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
You Won’t Believe this Gothic Castle is a Waterfront Toms River, NJ Home

My friends and I couldn't believe our eyes. We've got some gorgeous homes here in Ocean County, especially when you get closer to the beach areas. Recently, my friends and I were exploring the neighborhood near their house in Toms River and we saw a ton of beautiful beachfront homes. Most of them were the typical beachfront home style, with light colors, balconies, and summery exteriors. But not this home.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Residents are Outraged! Dinosaurs Destroyed at Allaire State Park in Wall, NJ

Our story begins at Allaire State Park in Wall Township, Monmouth County. This story was brought to my attention by a local resident who enjoyed seeing the dinosaurs that an artist constructed at the park out of tree branches, limbs, etc. It was an all-natural project that was constructed simply for park visitors to enjoy while taking a hike. It was a great way for art to meet nature to meet history, considering the subject was dinosaurs.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Lady Liberty reopens her crown to tourists

Hailed as a landmark in recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Lady Liberty welcomes visitors inside her crown. Pandemic restrictions had closed the Statue of Liberty to visitors for over two years. While visitors were allowed to enjoy Liberty Island, social distancing kept tourists from entering the statue itself. Last year,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Did You Know? The Philadelphia Zoo Is Home to This Haunted 240 Year-Old House

A widely-known fact around here in the Philadelphia/New Jersey region is that The Philadelphia Zoo is the oldest zoo in America. This is a fascinating piece of Philadelphia history. Nestled right along the Schuylkill River, the zoo was first chartered in 1859, but because of complications caused by the Civil War, its grand opening was delayed until 1874, acccording to the website. This makes the zoo over 140 years old.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
