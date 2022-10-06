Read full article on original website
The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale
Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
Where To Find The Best, Most Mouthwatering Burgers In New Jersey
I love to write about food and pieces like this are the reason why. The burger is an artform and when made well, can be a juicy satisfying sandwich that leaves you licking your fingers clean. When butchered, it can be a stale hockey puck with zero flavor and it...
You Won’t Believe this Gothic Castle is a Waterfront Toms River, NJ Home
My friends and I couldn't believe our eyes. We've got some gorgeous homes here in Ocean County, especially when you get closer to the beach areas. Recently, my friends and I were exploring the neighborhood near their house in Toms River and we saw a ton of beautiful beachfront homes. Most of them were the typical beachfront home style, with light colors, balconies, and summery exteriors. But not this home.
Take a Peek Inside the Amazing New Halloween House in Toms River, New Jersey
Halloween has become such a popular holiday over the years and many of us love all kinds of things about Halloween. Maybe it's the candy when trick or treating, dressing up in costume, being scared, the tv specials and movies, and decorating for Halloween. Whatever it is you like, it's a popular time of year and it's upon us again.
Check Out This House in Toms River, NJ Decorated for Halloween, So Cool
Halloween is so close and the decorations are fantastic for Halloween. I never remember front lawns looking as impressive as they do now for Halloween. If you see some phenomenal yards that you think will scare us, email me I really want to get a list together like we do every year. - sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com.
The Incredible Best Restaurants of Ocean County You Need To Visit
One thing April and I love to do is visit various restaurants and sample different foods and styles. We are definitely open to trying foods from all kinds of regions. Very seldom are we a complete "no" to certain foods. We love to try new and foreign foods, except no "strange" meat lol.
Residents are Outraged! Dinosaurs Destroyed at Allaire State Park in Wall, NJ
Our story begins at Allaire State Park in Wall Township, Monmouth County. This story was brought to my attention by a local resident who enjoyed seeing the dinosaurs that an artist constructed at the park out of tree branches, limbs, etc. It was an all-natural project that was constructed simply for park visitors to enjoy while taking a hike. It was a great way for art to meet nature to meet history, considering the subject was dinosaurs.
The Ocean County, NJ Places Featured in The 1979 Amityville Horror Movie
Last week, I had a revelation when I found out that the 1979 movie The Amityville Horror was filmed in Toms River. The house is currently for sale. I posted about it in one of the local Facebook groups called Overheard in Brick, and the group members told me that there were lots of places in Toms River and Ocean County where the movie was filmed.
The Best Diner In New Jersey Is In One Of The Quaintest Small Towns
Let's get ready to talk about two things New Jersey holds near and dear; diners and gorgeous, quaint, small towns. We all know by now, it's not a surprise, that New Jersey is the diner destination of America. Jersey is home to some of the best diners, and there is...
3 shootings in 9 hours are connected, NJ prosecutor says
Three shootings within nine hours in Monmouth County on Monday are believed to be connected, according to Acting Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. Two of the shootings took place in the evening. A customer was reported struck by gunfire at a convenience store at 800 Broadway in West Long Branch around...
Lady Liberty reopens her crown to tourists
Hailed as a landmark in recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Lady Liberty welcomes visitors inside her crown. Pandemic restrictions had closed the Statue of Liberty to visitors for over two years. While visitors were allowed to enjoy Liberty Island, social distancing kept tourists from entering the statue itself. Last year,...
Popular Chicken Chain Might Open New Restaurant In Ocean County, NJ
If I asked you: Where should I get to get the best fried chicken, where would you send me?. I would like it to be juicy and tender on the inside with a nice crunchy outside, please. Chick-fil-A? Wrong. KFC?. Nope, you're wrong again. Man, I thought you'd be better...
No charges against whoever destroyed Allaire Dinosaurs in Wall, NJ
Whoever destroyed at least four dinosaur sculptures at Allaire State Park in Monmouth County will probably get away with it. Many New Jersey 101.5 listeners were saddened to hear about the vandalism this week. Artist Robin Ruggiero had been lovingly creating her sculptures out of things she could find in...
Route 195 ramps in NJ to close for litter pickup Wednesday, Thursday
Ramps at a major Central Jersey interstate interchange will close for several hours Wednesday and Thursday for trash collection. The New Jersey DOT will close the ramps in Hamilton Township from Route 195 west to Route 295 northbound (Exit 1B) headed towards Lawrence and to Route 295 southbound (Exit 1A) for Camden will close between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
OUTRAGEOUS! A 50 Dollar Fee Each Time You Drive To NYC?
I'm absolutely outraged and in disbelief that New Jersey drivers may get an extra $50 fee every time we travel into the city. That's how you treat your freakin' neighbors?!?! How greedy can you get?. Going into NYC is usually a mass transit operation for my family. We take the...
Comedian won’t press charges against beer thrower at NJ comedy club
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The comedian who chugged a beer after it was thrown at her head during her set will not be pressing charges against the man who threw it, according to police. It happened while Ariel Elias was mid-set at Uncle Vinnies Comedy Club on Saturday night...
Violence spoils NJ football: District bans all game spectators
LONG BRANCH — The specter of violence hangs over a Jersey Shore football game for the second time in a week with fans not being allowed into the next Long Branch high school matchup. The Green Wave of Long Branch has moved its Friday night home game with the...
Take A Hike On One of the Most Mysterious and Intriguing Trails in New Jersey
My wife and I love hiking and we love when we can hike here in New Jersey. If you are looking to get those steps in and get outdoors and get the fresh air, sunshine, and exercise then hiking can be a great way to get it all done. Another...
Rocky Horror Picture Show coming to State Theatre New Jersey
“I would like… if I may… to take you on a strange journey.”. That journey would be to the State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick for a night of fun with the cult classic "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." The movie follows a newly engaged couple, Brad...
Did You Know? The Philadelphia Zoo Is Home to This Haunted 240 Year-Old House
A widely-known fact around here in the Philadelphia/New Jersey region is that The Philadelphia Zoo is the oldest zoo in America. This is a fascinating piece of Philadelphia history. Nestled right along the Schuylkill River, the zoo was first chartered in 1859, but because of complications caused by the Civil War, its grand opening was delayed until 1874, acccording to the website. This makes the zoo over 140 years old.
