A bittersweet birthday: As Lucian Munguia’s turns five, his family asked for extra support during a candlelight vigil

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 52-year-old Kennewick man pleaded guilty to numerous fraud and conspiracy-related charges, among others, for his involvement in a staged car accident scheme and his subsequent attempts to cover it up. Ali Abed Yaser admitted to two counts of mail fraud, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, making false statements to the FBI, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO