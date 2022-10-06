A bittersweet birthday: As Lucian Munguia’s turns five, his family asked for extra support during a candlelight vigil

Read full article on original website
Chief-for-a-day McDowell raises, donates over $1700 to charity
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. – The numbers are in: during Lana McDowell’s one day as the chief of the West Richland Police Department, she raised $1,714 for charity and pretended to arrest four teachers. McDowell nominated four teachers to be “arrested” during her day as chief. Students and staff...
National Fire Prevention Week: “Fires happen, nobody plans on having a fire” Yakima firefighters respond to one structure fire about every 72 hours
YAKIMA, Wash. — This year’s National Fire Prevention Week honors the 100th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire. The fire killed more than 250 people and left 100,000 people homeless, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). City of Yakima firefighters respond to an active house or...
Sunnyside police officer shot on duty
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. – A Sunnyside Police officer was shot around S 8th Street, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Sarah Clasen. Yakima SWAT is on the way, and no suspect is in custody. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely...
YCSO deputy witnesses drive-by shooting
YAKIMA, Wash.- According to a press release from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy witnessed a drive-by shooting on S. 1st Street and E. Nob Hill Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. on Monday, October, 10. Deputy Chumley with the YCSO was driving south on 1st when he heard gunshots...
Crews to add acceleration lane at Washington Ave and 48th intersection
YAKIMA, Wash. – Expect traffic delays on October 13 while road crews work to install an acceleration lane to improve traffic at the W Washington Avenue and S 28th Avenue intersection. On Thursday the 13, traffic headed south on 48th Ave will be closed north of Washington Avenue. Traffic...
Kennewick man could face 95 years for staged accident scheme, fraud, lying to FBI
SPOKANE, Wash. — A 52-year-old Kennewick man pleaded guilty to numerous fraud and conspiracy-related charges, among others, for his involvement in a staged car accident scheme and his subsequent attempts to cover it up. Ali Abed Yaser admitted to two counts of mail fraud, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, making false statements to the FBI, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and conspiracy to commit health care fraud.
Yakima Airport requesting about 10 million dollars for improvements, complete terminal demolition
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Air Terminal Airport requested about 10 million dollars from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Airport leaders are working with Yakima city council members to improve safety, add more airlines and ensure year-round travel. The terminal was built in the 1950s and is in desperate...
