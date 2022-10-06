Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
The last Covid holdouts in Asia are throwing open their doors for travel — except for China
Across Asia, borders are opening and quarantine measures are lifting as even the last few countries clinging to Covid restrictions embrace a return to travel. Except, that is, in one country: China. After having their economies battered by nearly three years of halted travel, several countries in the region have...
The Guardian view on North Korea’s missile tests: growing risks, reduced response
The details vary, but the pattern is immediately recognisable: a volley of missiles, followed by chilling new rhetoric. This time, North Korean state media said the recent flurry of tests simulated strikes on South Korean and US targets with tactical nuclear weapons. It is likely to conduct a seventh nuclear test soon. Pyongyang is not about to reduce Seoul or San Francisco to a sea of ashes: the leadership is not suicidal. But its capabilities are steadily growing; and so are the risks of missteps, perhaps especially in light of its pandemic isolation. Last month, the country hardened its position with a new law enshrining its right to “automatically” use preemptive nuclear strikes to protect itself, and stressing that its nuclear status is “irreversible”.
KTVZ
Xi Jinping poised to consolidate power at China’s Communist Party Congress
Xi Jinping is poised to cement his role as China’s most powerful leader in decades, as members of the country’s ruling Communist Party meet for a twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle that begins Sunday. In recent years, these meetings have seen a streamlined transfer of power: the convention is for...
Comments / 0