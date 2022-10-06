Read full article on original website
Biden global strategy tackles China, Russia, domestic needs
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House laid out a national security strategy Wednesday aimed at checking an ascendant China and a more assertive Russia even as it stressed that domestic investments are key to helping the U.S. compete in the critical decade ahead. The administration’s first national security strategy, a document required by statute, stresses the need for a foreign policy that balances the interests of global allies with those of middle-class Americans. “We understand that if the United States is to succeed abroad, we must invest in our innovation and industrial strength, and build our resilience, at home,” the strategy states. “Likewise, to advance shared prosperity domestically and to uphold the rights of all Americans, we must proactively shape the international order in line with our interests and values.” In broad brushstrokes, the strategy sketches a “decisive moment” for national security, as President Joe Biden faces an arguably more complicated world than when he took office 21 months ago in the midst of the worst global pandemic in a century. At the same time, the White House said policy-makers must “avoid the temptation to view the world solely through a competitive lens, and engage countries on their own terms.”
Biden says Putin ‘totally miscalculated’ by invading Ukraine but is a ‘rational actor’
President Joe Biden said in an exclusive CNN interview Tuesday he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin is a “rational actor” who nonetheless badly misjudged his ability to invade Ukraine and suppress its people. “I think he is a rational actor who has miscalculated significantly,” Biden told Jake Tapper...
Finland interested in European anti-aircraft defence system
HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland is interested in the development of a European anti-aircraft defence system but would not take a very central role in it, Finnish Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen told reporters on Wednesday, after meeting with NATO peers in Brussels.
Ukrainian PM calls for 25% cut in electricity use during peak hours to avoid outages
Ukraine’s government has appealed to people to reduce their electricity consumption to avoid blackouts as Russian missiles target the country’s energy infrastructure, saying peak demand needs to be reduced by 25%. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called on citizens and businesses to reduce electricity consumption from 5 p.m. to...
Russian authorities arrest eight people following Crimea bridge blast
Eight people have been detained over Saturday’s blast that damaged the only bridge connecting annexed Crimea with Russia, marking a critical juncture in Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed the main intelligence department of the Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, its head Kyrylo Budanov, and...
Saudis aren’t weaponizing oil like Americans claim, top official says
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said his country partnered with Russia to slash oil production in order to stabilize markets and denied that there were political motives behind the decision, which has enraged US leaders and sparked calls to rethink ties with Riyadh. “We’re trying to...
5 things to know for October 12: Biden, Iran, Supreme Court, NASA, Economy
At this time of year, it’s easy to get transfixed by the beauty of nature. Next season’s flowers are blooming, leaves are turning different hues of yellow, and cooler weather is reminding us that the holidays are almost here. Nature is full of unexpected beauty, too — and sometimes photographers are lucky to capture its grandeur at the most unpredictable times. If you enjoy being wowed by our natural world, take a look at the winning images from this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.
White House says Biden will work with Congress to ‘re-evaluate’ relationship with Saudi Arabia
President Joe Biden feels that the US’ relationship with Saudi Arabia needs to be re-evaluated in the wake of the OPEC+ decision last week to decrease oil production, a National Security Council spokesman said . In an interview with CNN’s Brianna Keilar on “New Day,” National Security Council coordinator...
Xi Jinping poised to consolidate power at China’s Communist Party Congress
Xi Jinping is poised to cement his role as China’s most powerful leader in decades, as members of the country’s ruling Communist Party meet for a twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle that begins Sunday. In recent years, these meetings have seen a streamlined transfer of power: the convention is for...
French government orders workers to ensure fuel supplies
PARIS (AP) — The French government has moved to requisition workers operating petrol depots of ExxonMobil’s French branch Esso in an attempt to ensure that service stations around the country are supplied with badly needed fuel amid an ongoing strike. France’s Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne on Wednesday asked prefects to launch the procedure “to requisition workers who are indispensable to the functioning” of the Esso petrol depots and is expected to make a similar decision soon regarding Total facilities if salary negotiations do not start quickly. The drastic measure comes as drivers have been forced to wait in long lines to fill up their cars and gas stations have temporarily closed while awaiting deliveries in recent days.
The last Covid holdouts in Asia are throwing open their doors for travel — except for China
Across Asia, borders are opening and quarantine measures are lifting as even the last few countries clinging to Covid restrictions embrace a return to travel. Except, that is, in one country: China. After having their economies battered by nearly three years of halted travel, several countries in the region have...
Purported Trump supporter who claimed Antifa burned down his camper admits to staged attack, DOJ says
A Minnesota man who claimed Antifa set fire to his camper during the political unrest of 2020 because he had displayed a Trump campaign flag admitted to staging the event and committing insurance fraud, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. Denis Molla, age 30, of Minneapolis suburb Brooklyn Center was indicted...
Steve Wynn can’t be forced to register as a foreign agent of China, judge rules
A federal judge on Wednesday threw out the Justice Department’s lawsuit against casino mogul and Republican megadonor Steve Wynn seeking an order that he register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. The ruling represents is an embarrassing blow to the Justice Department, which almost never moves to use a...
Iranian official admits that student protesters are being taken to psychiatric institutions
As women burn headscarves and cut off their hair in nationwide protests, an Iranian official on Tuesday said that school students participating in street protests are being detained and taken to mental health institutions. In an interview with an independent reformist Iranian newspaper, Iran’s Education Minister Yousef Nouri confirmed that...
