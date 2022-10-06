ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden global strategy tackles China, Russia, domestic needs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House laid out a national security strategy Wednesday aimed at checking an ascendant China and a more assertive Russia even as it stressed that domestic investments are key to helping the U.S. compete in the critical decade ahead. The administration’s first national security strategy, a document required by statute, stresses the need for a foreign policy that balances the interests of global allies with those of middle-class Americans. “We understand that if the United States is to succeed abroad, we must invest in our innovation and industrial strength, and build our resilience, at home,” the strategy states. “Likewise, to advance shared prosperity domestically and to uphold the rights of all Americans, we must proactively shape the international order in line with our interests and values.” In broad brushstrokes, the strategy sketches a “decisive moment” for national security, as President Joe Biden faces an arguably more complicated world than when he took office 21 months ago in the midst of the worst global pandemic in a century. At the same time, the White House said policy-makers must “avoid the temptation to view the world solely through a competitive lens, and engage countries on their own terms.”
KTVZ

Russian authorities arrest eight people following Crimea bridge blast

Eight people have been detained over Saturday’s blast that damaged the only bridge connecting annexed Crimea with Russia, marking a critical juncture in Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed the main intelligence department of the Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, its head Kyrylo Budanov, and...
KTVZ

Saudis aren’t weaponizing oil like Americans claim, top official says

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said his country partnered with Russia to slash oil production in order to stabilize markets and denied that there were political motives behind the decision, which has enraged US leaders and sparked calls to rethink ties with Riyadh. “We’re trying to...
KTVZ

5 things to know for October 12: Biden, Iran, Supreme Court, NASA, Economy

At this time of year, it’s easy to get transfixed by the beauty of nature. Next season’s flowers are blooming, leaves are turning different hues of yellow, and cooler weather is reminding us that the holidays are almost here. Nature is full of unexpected beauty, too — and sometimes photographers are lucky to capture its grandeur at the most unpredictable times. If you enjoy being wowed by our natural world, take a look at the winning images from this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.
KTVZ

Xi Jinping poised to consolidate power at China’s Communist Party Congress

Xi Jinping is poised to cement his role as China’s most powerful leader in decades, as members of the country’s ruling Communist Party meet for a twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle that begins Sunday. In recent years, these meetings have seen a streamlined transfer of power: the convention is for...
KTVZ

French government orders workers to ensure fuel supplies

PARIS (AP) — The French government has moved to requisition workers operating petrol depots of ExxonMobil’s French branch Esso in an attempt to ensure that service stations around the country are supplied with badly needed fuel amid an ongoing strike. France’s Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne on Wednesday asked prefects to launch the procedure “to requisition workers who are indispensable to the functioning” of the Esso petrol depots and is expected to make a similar decision soon regarding Total facilities if salary negotiations do not start quickly. The drastic measure comes as drivers have been forced to wait in long lines to fill up their cars and gas stations have temporarily closed while awaiting deliveries in recent days.
