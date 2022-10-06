Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Known for Calling 2022 Crypto Market Crash Predicts Fakeout Rallies for Bitcoin, Stellar and Litecoin
The pseudonymous crypto trader who nailed Bitcoin’s collapse this year is forecasting brief rallies for BTC, Stellar (XLM) and Litecoin (LTC) prior to the resumption of their downtrend. Capo tells his 549,100 Twitter followers that he expects a rally for these digital assets leading up to Thursday’s scheduled release...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s When Risk Assets Like Bitcoin and Crypto Will Rip Higher, According to Macro Analyst Raoul Pal
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says that the macro backdrop is starting to look attractive for risk assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. In a new ask-me-anything (AMA) session on Real Vision, Pal says that investor sentiment is currently at extreme fear and that could be the catalyst for risk assets to pull off an unexpected surge.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Indicator That Historically Predicts Explosive Moves Just Started Flashing: Economist Alex Krüger
Widely followed economist Alex Krüger says there’s an under-the-radar indicator flashing that has historically signaled huge bouts of volatility in Bitcoin (BTC). Krüger tells his 146,200 Twitter followers that he has his eye on the Bitcoin volatility index (BVOL), which measures BTC’s volatility on a 30-day annualized basis using the time weighted average price (TWAP).
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Nicholas Merten Issues Bitcoin Warning, Says BTC Facing Make or Break Moment
Crypto analyst Nicholas Merten says that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report scheduled for release this Thursday could significantly impact the price of Bitcoin (BTC). In a new video update, Merten tells his 513,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin is facing a “make-or-break” moment this week. The analyst notes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Says New Bitcoin Trend Underway, Predicts Next Rally Will Catch Traders off Guard
A popular crypto strategist and trader says Bitcoin (BTC) is gearing up for a rally that leaves many traders on the sidelines. Pseudonymous analyst Kaleo tells his 535,200 Twitter followers that he’s looking at Bitcoin’s inverted chart. Traders sometimes look at the inverted chart of an asset to...
dailyhodl.com
Smartphones Could Be What Sparks Mass Crypto Adoption, According to InvestAnswers – Here’s How
A widely followed crypto analyst says that smartphones could onboard huge waves of new users to the world of digital assets. In a new video update, the host of InvestAnswers says that simplified mobile crypto wallets could be what causes the public to embrace virtual assets. “If you can simplify...
dailyhodl.com
Polygon (MATIC) Whales Suddenly Move Over $200,000,000 in Crypto As Markets Consolidate
Two large Polygon (MATIC) whales are moving gigantic troves of MATIC this week as the crypto markets consolidate. On Monday, an unknown wallet transferred 55 million MATIC worth more than $45.3 million to another unknown wallet, according to the crypto-tracking platform Whale Alert. Then, later in the day, a third...
dailyhodl.com
Blockchain Developer Dapper Labs Announces Ban on Russian Accounts Following EU Sanctions
Dapper Labs, the company behind blockchain-based game CryptoKitties and layer-1 digital ledger the Flow (FLOW) network, is announcing restrictions on accounts linked to Russia. Dapper Labs says that following the imposition of new sanctions against Russia and Russian nationals by the European Union (EU) last week, it will suspend the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Spritz Finance Activates Crypto Bill Pay With Any Token on Polygon
Spritz Finance, which recently launched its beta for US residents, has expanded its bill pay capabilities to support payments with any token on the Polygon network. This is a major step forward in realizing the company’s mission of making crypto useful in the real world for millions of people.
dailyhodl.com
Wall Street and Top Financial Institutions Waiting To Go All-In on Crypto, Says Bitcoin Bull Anthony Pompliano
Well-known Bitcoin (BTC) bull Anthony Pompliano says multiple sources claim Wall Street investors and the biggest financial institutions are planning to invest heavily in cryptocurrency. Pompliano tells his 436,000 Youtube subscribers that financial institutions are already dedicating a lot of resources to the crypto space with an eye toward the...
dailyhodl.com
SupraOracles Goes Live on Ethereum, Polygon, Aptos and Four Other Layer One Blockchain Testnets
Have a blockchain DApp ready to integrate the most state-of-the-art oracle? Sign up for Supra’s Network Activation Program (SNAP) for the opportunity to receive free oracle and VRF/RNG credits before the list is full. Continuing to unveil their growing technology stack, today SupraOracles announces the official launch of its...
dailyhodl.com
FTX Expands Partnership With Payments Giant Visa To Offer Crypto Debit Cards in Over 40 Additional Countries
One of the most popular crypto exchange platforms in the world is partnering up with payments titan Visa to offer crypto debit cards in dozens of countries. According to a new press release, FTX is expanding its partnership with Visa to offer crypto debit cards to customers in over 40 countries with a focus on Europe, Latin America and Asia.
dailyhodl.com
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Lays Out Upcoming Upgrades for the Crypto Exchange
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried says the crypto exchange is rolling out new features and improvements to its platform over the next month. In a series of tweets, Bankman-Fried lays out a series of changes that its users will see as FTX updates its matching engine. Matching engines are what trading...
dailyhodl.com
Founder of Crypto Exchange Giant Huobi Sells His Shares to Hong Kong-Based Asset Manager
Huobi founder Leon Li is selling his shares in the crypto exchange to Hong Kong-based asset manager About Capital Management. Li was a controlling shareholder in the company and sold 100% of his holdings, according to a press release from Huobi. After purchasing a majority stake in the exchange, About...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts Further Rallies for Two Explosive Altcoins, Updates Bitcoin Forecast
A popular crypto strategist and trader is predicting more rallies to come for two low-cap altcoins that have recently shown strength. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 184,400 Twitter followers that decentralized derivatives exchange Injective Protocol (INJ) is the “gift that keeps on giving.”
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Stakeholders With Over $1,490,000,000 in BTC at High Capitulation Risk, Warns Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode warns that a certain group of Bitcoin holders that collectively own nearly $1.5 billion worth of BTC is in danger of capitulating. Glassnode says that Bitcoin’s hash rate, which measures the processing power of the king crypto’s network, is at an all-time high. While...
dailyhodl.com
Mt. Gox Trustee Sets January 2023 As Deadline for Creditors To Register and Select Repayment Method
A trustee of defunct crypto exchange platform Mt. Gox is setting a date for creditors to register and choose their preferred reimbursement method. According to a recent company press release, those owed money by Mt. Gox have until January 10th next year (Japan time) to complete the initial steps of the repayment procedures.
dailyhodl.com
Bloomberg Analysts Say Polkadot (DOT) and One More Blockchain Leading Ethereum (ETH) in Critical Metric
Commodity strategists from Bloomberg say that two altcoins are outshining Ethereum (ETH) when looking at one particular metric. In the latest Bloomberg Intelligence: Crypto Outlook report, analysts Mike McGlone and Jamie Douglas Coutts say that in terms of its fee structure and issuance system, Ethereum enjoys a strong dominance over much of the market.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Bottoming Process in Effect As BTC Flashes July 2021 Vibes, According to Top Analyst
A widely followed crypto analyst says Bitcoin (BTC) is exhibiting a similar trend last seen in July 2021 before a bull run. Pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 10,500 Youtube subscribers that after the king crypto has chopped around in a similar price range for more than 100 days it has entered a bottoming process.
dailyhodl.com
$47,000,000,000 Asset Manager Could Spark Turnaround of Decentralized Exchange Protocol: Analyst
A widely followed crypto analyst says the entry of a $47 billion asset manager could provide a much-needed shot in the arm for decentralized exchange (DEX) protocol SushiSwap (SUSHI). Will Clemente tells his 660,800 Twitter followers that one of the consistent use cases of crypto is enabling market participants to...
Comments / 0