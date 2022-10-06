ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Indicator That Historically Predicts Explosive Moves Just Started Flashing: Economist Alex Krüger

Widely followed economist Alex Krüger says there’s an under-the-radar indicator flashing that has historically signaled huge bouts of volatility in Bitcoin (BTC). Krüger tells his 146,200 Twitter followers that he has his eye on the Bitcoin volatility index (BVOL), which measures BTC’s volatility on a 30-day annualized basis using the time weighted average price (TWAP).
dailyhodl.com

Spritz Finance Activates Crypto Bill Pay With Any Token on Polygon

Spritz Finance, which recently launched its beta for US residents, has expanded its bill pay capabilities to support payments with any token on the Polygon network. This is a major step forward in realizing the company’s mission of making crypto useful in the real world for millions of people.
dailyhodl.com

Wall Street and Top Financial Institutions Waiting To Go All-In on Crypto, Says Bitcoin Bull Anthony Pompliano

Well-known Bitcoin (BTC) bull Anthony Pompliano says multiple sources claim Wall Street investors and the biggest financial institutions are planning to invest heavily in cryptocurrency. Pompliano tells his 436,000 Youtube subscribers that financial institutions are already dedicating a lot of resources to the crypto space with an eye toward the...
dailyhodl.com

FTX Expands Partnership With Payments Giant Visa To Offer Crypto Debit Cards in Over 40 Additional Countries

One of the most popular crypto exchange platforms in the world is partnering up with payments titan Visa to offer crypto debit cards in dozens of countries. According to a new press release, FTX is expanding its partnership with Visa to offer crypto debit cards to customers in over 40 countries with a focus on Europe, Latin America and Asia.
dailyhodl.com

Bloomberg Analysts Say Polkadot (DOT) and One More Blockchain Leading Ethereum (ETH) in Critical Metric

Commodity strategists from Bloomberg say that two altcoins are outshining Ethereum (ETH) when looking at one particular metric. In the latest Bloomberg Intelligence: Crypto Outlook report, analysts Mike McGlone and Jamie Douglas Coutts say that in terms of its fee structure and issuance system, Ethereum enjoys a strong dominance over much of the market.
