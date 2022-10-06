ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Girl with limb difference ‘very, very, very excited’ to get prosthetic arm

By Danielle Desouza
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JjCuJ_0iO4mYr200

A girl with a limb difference has said she is “very, very, very excited” about getting a prosthetic arm thanks to a fundraising campaign, with the first task being putting make-up on her “mummy”.

Thalia Coultas, seven, was born with an “arm that had not formed”, which her mother Kerrie Coultas found out about during her 20-week pregnancy scan.

She said that since Thalia was a toddler she has been entitled to have NHS arms but they are “non-functional arms – they don’t do anything, they just hang off her limb”, Mrs Coultas, 40, a stay-at-home mother from Drax, Selby , told the PA news agency.

Thanks to a fundraising campaign, which she was picked to take part in alongside two other children with limb differences, Thalia is set to receive a “Hero Arm” – a prosthetic arm which will allow her to move her fingers, open parcels and even put make-up on her mother’s face.

The arms are now in production, so we should hopefully get the arms, fingers crossed, around the middle of November,” Mrs Coultas said.

The campaign was organised by prosthetic company Open Bionics.

Each arm costs £13,500 and at the start of the campaign The Open Bionics Foundation – which is part of the company – provided £5,000 per child while The Worshipful Company of the Glovers gave each child £3,000 towards the cost.

The remaining sum of money, which was approximately £16,000 needed to be raised collectively by the three families.

However, Mrs Coultas said that the charity Tees Family Fund “offered to match the donation once we reached £8k – giving us the £16k needed for the upfront costs and allowing them to go into production”.

It's amazing because it's not something that either of these three families would be able to afford on their own

Kerrie Coultas

She added that she got “a bit emotional” seeing that their £8,000 target had been surpassed.

“It’s amazing because it’s not something that either of these three families would be able to afford on their own,” she said.

“And it’s going to cost us about £2,000 a year afterwards in maintenance alone and all the added costs, so we’re extremely lucky”.

Mrs Coultas said that the arm “connects to Thalia’s arm with sensors on two sides and through her using her muscles, she can actually open and close the fist”.

“Eventually with a lot of practice, she will be able to pinch and move her fingers separately,” she said.

Mrs Coultas added that Thalia has asked for the arm, which she refers to as a “robot arm” since she was a toddler.

“In pre-school, I just remember her saying to her teachers all the time, I’m going to have a robot arm when I’m older,” she added.

When asked how she was feeling about getting the Hero Arm, Thalia said: “I am very, very, very excited.

“I am going to use it to do everything – I will put make-up on mummy.”

Mrs Coultas added that her local village has been “very helpful” with fundraising efforts, which are set to continue as any extra money raised will go towards extra HeroCare and Hero Arm accessories for the three participants.

“They’ve offered to do badminton tournaments, her dance club has offered to put on a Halloween class and we’ve got a few other things lined up eg a possible casino night at the pub,” she said.

People have just offered to do these things off their own back, just purely because they know Thalia and they know how important it is for her.”

She also said that when Thalia met the other two children, it made her feel like she “fit in”.

“They’re all around other children that are exactly like them and no one’s pointing or staring like they do in everyday life,” she added.

The donation page can be accessed here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/big-hero-3-campaign

Comments / 15

Related
The Independent

Teenagers launched deadly attack on dad after joking he ‘looked like Ant or Dec’

Five teenagers who beat a father to death after joking he looked like Ant or Dec have been sentenced.Danny Humble, 35, had enjoyed his first night out with his partner after lockdown ended and was walking home when he was punched to the ground, kicked and stamped on.The father-of-two suffered horrific head injuries in the attack on May 28 last year in Cramlington, Northumberland.Ex-soldier Alistair Dickson, 18, of Hawkins Way, Blyth, Northumberland, was convicted of murder after jurors at Newcastle Crown Court were told he stamped on Mr Humble’s head.Mr Justice Bennathan sentenced him to detention at His Majesty’s pleasure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Children with limb difference to get 'life-changing' prosthetic arms

A girl with a limb difference has said she is "very excited" about getting a prosthetic arm. Thalia Coultas, seven, from Drax, near Selby, was born with an arm that had not formed and has been entitled to a non-functional NHS prosthetic. However the family, and those of two other...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limb#Prosthetic#Dance Club#Robot
Tyla

Mum slammed for letting child play in back garden at 'unacceptable' time

A mum has faced backlash on Mumsnet after she questioned what time is 'acceptable' to let her child out to play in the garden. Kids - no matter how much you love and dote on them - can sometimes be hard to control, so you can't blame this Mumsnet mum for deciding the best solution when her child was 'on one' was simply to chuck them out the back door.
KIDS
Daily Mail

Terrifying moment seven women dancing for joy plummet into a pit as backyard ground collapses from right under them - the birthday party continued after they only suffered minor scrapes

These seven dancing ladies are fortunate to have only escaped with only minor scrapes after they fell into a pit in the backyard of a home in the northeastern Brazilian city of Alagoinhas. Footage of the frightening accident shows the women forming a small circle with their arms wrapped around...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
msn.com

Woman finds her daughter hiding behind shower curtain while sitting on toilet seat

This hilarious video begins with Jaclyn Thompson suspiciously entering her bathroom while holding a camera. There, she catches her daughter sitting on the toilet seat and hiding herself with the shower curtain. "Toddlers are weird creatures," said Jaclyn. "This toddler was hiding on the toilet by wrapping herself up with the shower curtain." This ludicrous moment was caught on camera on July 23, 2022. Location: Broken Arrow, OK, USA Filmed on: 2022-07-23 WooGlobe Ref : WGA962834.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Maya Devi

Meet the twin who lived inside his brother for 36 years

A man, who farms for a living, had his twin living inside him for 36 years. The man, Sanju Bhagat, was born in 1963 in Nagpur, a city in Maharashtra, India. He was widely teased in his village because of his large stomach, which made him look nine months pregnant.
The Independent

Man sent to morgue ‘still alive’ after doctor opens body bag ‘to find his eyes open’

A hospital in Australia is under investigation after nurses allegedly sent a man to the morgue in a body bag while still alive. Kevin Reid, a palliative care patient, supposedly died in Rockingham General Hospital on 5 September. But a doctor’s discovery suggests the patient could have actually died on 6 September – despite having already been sent to the morgue.The realisation that a grave error was made struck when the doctor unzipped the body bag and found fresh blood on the patient’s gown and saw his eyes were open, according to reports. On 5 September, nurses believed Mr...
AUSTRALIA
Daily Mail

Husband faces life in jail as he admits strangling his primary school teacher wife, 29, to death after claiming she had gone missing and appealing on Facebook for help to find her

The husband of a teacher who died after being strangled just six months after she gave birth via IVF faces life behind bars after admitting to her murder. Matthew Fisher, 29, pleaded guilty to murdering Abi Fisher, also 29, whose body was found in undergrowth 12 miles from her home following a major police hunt.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

878K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy