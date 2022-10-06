ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Sadia Kabeya to start for England as Abby Dow makes bench for Fiji clash

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lTB8D_0iO4mW5a00

Flanker Sadia Kabeya will start England’s World Cup opener against Fiji on Saturday, with winger Abby Dow set to return from a broken leg.

Kabeya, who has just four caps, tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in New Zealand and only came out of isolation on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old starts ahead of 2014 World Cup winner Marlie Packer, who misses out with a foot injury.

Dow broke her leg in April’s Women’s Six Nations but has made a rapid return to fitness and is named among the replacements for the game at Eden Park in Auckland.

Sarah Hunter will captain the side from No 8, with outside centre Emily Scarratt her vice-captain.

Head coach Simon Middleton said: “We’ve selected an experienced matchday 23 who we feel are in a good position to get our campaign off to a strong start.

“We know we could have selected any of the wider squad and there are nine players this week with a key supporting role.

“It’s a privilege to come up against a team in their first ever World Cup match. We know they have talented players and we’re looking forward to the challenge.

“It’s great to hear over 30,000 tickets have been sold for the opening day, too.

“I’m really pleased with the group effort in training and we can’t wait to get started at an iconic venue in Eden Park on Saturday.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Novak Djokovic ‘welcome’ to play Australian Open on one condition

Novak Djokovic could compete at the Australian Open in January but only if the government permit him to enter the country.Djokovic was deported from Australia at the last edition of the Grand Slam event as he has not had the Covid-19 vaccine. AS a result he is not permitted to re-enter the country until 2025 and tournament director Craig Tiley said he cannot speak to the government on the player’s behalf.“It’s not a matter we can lobby on,” said Tiley. “Novak and the federal government need to work out the situation and then we’ll follow any instruction after that.“It’s a...
TENNIS
The Independent

VAR’s introduction into Scottish football welcomed by referees’ chief

Referees’ chief Crawford Allan has welcomed the introduction of VAR to Scottish football, with Hibernian’s clash with St Johnstone the first match to use the system later this month.After nearly three years of planning, development and testing, FIFA has given the green light to introduce Video Assistant Referees to the game in Scotland, with all eyes turning to Easter Road on October 21.VAR will be coordinated centrally from the video operations room at Clydesdale House in Springhill in the east end of Glasgow.It will assist on-field referees in the event of a clear and obvious error or a serious missed incident...
UEFA
The Independent

Is Rangers vs Liverpool on TV tonight? Start time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture online

Liverpool travel to Rangers tonight hoping to give their season a boost after struggles so far at home and in Europe. Jurgen Klopp’s side are well off the pace in the Premier League after defeat to Arsenal this weekend, while a resounding defeat at Napoli has left them second in Group A, with Ajax and Rangers giving chase.Rangers are at the foot of the table but can finally get their campaign up and running with what would be a huge victory over Liverpool at Ibrox.Giovani van Bronckhorst’s side knocked out some of the biggest sides in Europe en route to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

878K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy