Reece James sizzles as Fikayo Tomori makes crucial misstep with World Cup on the horizon

If this win was initially supposed to be about Chelsea ’s immediate future in the Champions League , it may have been much more meaningful as regards to some of the players’ future in the World Cup.

Reece James is almost certain to start for Gareth Southgate on the right side of defence. Fikayo Tomori is now virtually assured of missing out altogether.

There is more to those assessments than just how the proximity to the World Cup is framing everything, or these of Graham Potter ’s first victory in the Champions League - although the latter is admittedly more relevant for Tomori.

James’ performance was all the more timely given the tone of debate over the last few weeks. There has been so much discussion about the different qualities of Southgate’s array of right-backs, most conspicuously in the context of how Trent Alexander-Arnold has too much ability to leave out.

That might be true, but it’s equally fair to say that Southgate’s interpretation of a right-back - or even a right-wing back - is much more protective than Jurgen Klopp’s. It is obvious that James is assured in that role. He is extremely strong in the tackle and a canny defender.

The Chelsea player admittedly didn’t have to do too much of that against Milan but that gave him a timely opportunity to emphasise his attacking capabilities. He may not be quite as good at delivering the ball as Alexander-Arnold but he still has real ability there. He can also be rampaging, as shown with that surging third Chelsea goal where James slammed the ball into the roof of the net.

More of a crux moment, however, came with his cross for Aubemayeng. The forward couldn’t miss.

The cross was so inviting, as it so specifically picked out the space. That space was admittedly more ample because of one of James’ erstwhile England teammates. Tomori was nowhere near where he should have been.

Aubameyang was left to finish easily.

That is more meaningful for Tomori than just a high-profile error for a highly-viewed goal. It was that these two matches against Chelsea represent pretty much his last chance to get into the squad.

Southgate left him out of the last camp, when England were playing in Italy, but wanted to see how Tomori performed here.

The defender instead had a poor night against his old club. Some of that might have been circumstantial. Milan were missing a lot of starters, and it is also just a reality of modern football that a club as great as this don’t have as many resources as the big Premier League clubs. But it’s impossible not to think that might inform Southgate’s thinking too.

Tomori has been commanding in Serie A but Italy’s top flight remains short of the top level right now. It is again growing sure, but that doesn’t mean Tomori is quite where Southgate requires him to be.

He certainly needs a big game in the return at San Siro, next Tuesday. He may need the performance of his life to make this World Cup.

James, by contrast, is just surging there.

Potter was inevitably asked about James against Alexander-Arnold, but - just as predictably - wouldn't be drawn on it. The Chelsea manager was, however, effusive.

“I think Reece is just a fantastic player, and he’s a young player. He’s developing all the time, and he’ll get better and better as we go. I’ve really enjoyed working with him.

"He can play in any game. My job is to help him reach his potential because his potential is higher than the sky."