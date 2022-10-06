ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ron DeSantis thanks Joe Biden for hurricane aid as president visits Florida

Joe Biden has toured scenes of devastation left in Fort Myers, Florida by Hurricane Ian last week.

On Wednesday, 5 October, the president joined Florida governor Ron DeSantis at Fisherman’s Wharf to speak to several groups of residents before attending a briefing with Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell.

Mr DeSantis thanked Mr Biden and his administration at the briefing for the significant federal assistance the president has authorised since just before Ian made landfall in the state.

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

