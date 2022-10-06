The NFL’s Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault after pushing down a photographer on Monday and is facing possible suspension. The National Football League said on Tuesday that Mr Adams, who plays for the Las Vegas Raiders, had been facing suspension and a police complaint over an incident where, after coming off the field at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Monday night, he appeared to shove a person to the ground.Per CNN, video showed Mr Adams using “two hands to push the man.” Police spokesperson Sgt. Jake Becchina told the network that the photographer “made...

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 17 MINUTES AGO