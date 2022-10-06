Read full article on original website
The Nike Dunk High "Plaid" is Holiday-Ready
Is gearing up for the holiday season with a collection of Christmas-ready kicks. Recently, the Oregon-based imprint revealed an Air Jordan 1 Mid and Low decked out in festive tones and embossed detailing. In addition, a variety of pairs such as the Air Force 1 Low, Dunk Low and Air Jordan 1 Mid have arrived with flannel-like decor. The Swoosh now continues the previous with the Nike Dunk High “Plaid.”
The Classic "Oreo" Colorway Hits the Air Jordan 37
The Air Jordan 37 has surfaced in a classic black and white colorway. The latest clean two-tone iteration for the new basketball silhouette is revealed just in time for the upcoming NBA season and following the release of the Toronto Raptors colorway. The shoe comes dressed in the classic “Oreo”...
The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Joins Nike's "Somos Familia" Collection
While October ushers in Halloween and its festivities, it also serves as the predecessor to the Day of the Dead. Largely originating in Mexico, the multi-day holiday brings together communities to commemorate those who have passed. This year, Nike and the Jordan Brand team are celebrating the holiday with a collection of four themed sneakers. The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT joins the Air Force 1 Low, Dunk High and Air Max 1 as the Swoosh presents colorful, thematic makeovers on each.
Maison Margiela and Reebok Revisit the Instapump Fury For Latest "Memory Of" Instalment
Since Reebok and Parisian designer imprint Maison Margiela joined forces to fuse two of their icons with the Instapump Fury and Tabi Boot back in 2020, they’ve been regular collaborators ever since. Recently, the duo joined forces for a the newly-introduced “Memory Of” footwear collection after releasing fresh iterations of the Club C and Classic Leather, and now, the duo is expanding on their ever-growing collection of collaborative efforts with two new additions to their Instapump Fury family.
Procell Co-Founder Jessica Gonsalves and ASICS Present Pearly GEL-Nimbus 9 Collab
After dropping collabs with Angelo Baque, Tremaine Emory and Renell Madrano,. has readied the fourth release from their ASICS Collective initiative: a pearly GEL-Nimbus 9 designed in partnership with Procell co-founder Jessica Gonsalves. The past releases pulled from their designers’ personal backstories, and Gonsalves’ sneaker is no different as it draws directly from her family’s love of sailing.
Nike Air Max Plus 3 Gets Outfitted for Halloween
Gears up for the upcoming October costume-filled spectacle with the latest release of its technical-focused Air Max Plus 3. Arriving in the traditional black and orange makeup, the shoe readies for Halloween. The offering sees the classic silhouette comes outfitted in mixed material construction, using mesh and leather materials for...
The New Balance 1906R Gets Readied in Desert Tan Cordura Fabric
New Balance has been pushing its 1906R model to extraordinary heights, recently commissioning Japan’s atmos for its own rendition, followed by Taiwanese retailer INVINCIBLE’s three-way collaboration with N.HOOLYWOOD. Now, the footwear titan returns to its in-house line for a fresh take on the vintage silhouette. In partnership with...
Carhartt WIP’s Womenswear FW22 Collection Captures the Essence of London
The U.K.’s creative scene is currently thriving. All across Britain, there is a huge number of designers and musicians who are using social media to its full advantage and garnering followings simply through the power of re-shares. However, across London, there is plenty of photographers who are capturing brilliance by using London’s surroundings to their full potential. Cast your minds back to the North London derby where Islington-born photographer Danika Magdelena snapped one of Britain’s biggest football games and captured the cultural excellence of the game and its followers by spending time on the streets of North London. The same is also being done across the world of fashion and one photographer who is flying this flag is Elena Cremona with her latest campaign for Carhartt WIP’s women’s collection for Fall/Winter 2022.
Take an Official Look at the adidas Hu NMD S1 RYAT "Black"
As one of adidas’ most notable and consistent collaborators, Pharrell Williams has continuously pushed the envelope when it comes to style. Whether it be with his Humanrace basics elevating wardrobes or new silhouettes such as the anatomically-molded Sičhona, Williams continues to keep the Three Stripes fresh. For 2022, one of the ways he has kept this pace is with the introduction of the.
Come Tees Presents Starry New Converse Collection
Come Tees, a Los Angeles-based label founded by painter Sonya Sombreuil, has reconnected with Converse to prepare a star-laden collection of footwear and apparel. Previously, the duo outfitted apparel and the Chuck 70 with digitized versions of hand-drawn graphics. Again, the iconic Chuck 70 is used in the pairing’s newest collection, alongside the One Star and complementary apparel.
One of the Most Distinctive Patek Philippe Watches Ever Made Goes to Auction
One of the most distinctive Patek Philippe watches ever created is being auctioned off as part of Christie’s The Dubai Edit online sale. Featuring as the star lot of the two week online sale, the watch – which has earnt the soubriquet The Pearl of the Arabian Gulf – is a 18K yellow gold private commission based on a Patek Philippe ref. 2573 from 1958.
The 2023 BMW M2 is a Two-Door Speed Machine for the Purists Out There
The 2023 BMW M2 is proof the brand hasn’t forgotten about enthusiasts. The German luxury marque has just unveiled the second generation of its smallest performance vehicle. Thanks to its moderately sized grille, more powerful engine and manual transmission, the two-door seems all but certain to send a certain segment of car lovers into a frenzy. At a glance, the second-generation M2—which is based on the 2-series—doesn’t look radically different from its predecessor. But thanks to a more sculpted body and increased length and width (4.1 inches and 2.1 inches, respectively) the new model is more athletic than ever before. What really...
Sandro Captures a Lowkey ’70s Vibe for SS23
One thing that Sandro has consistently done as a brand, is making great suits – for both daytime and nighttime wearability. In conjunction with suiting, the French fashion label has also been keen on crafting a range of luxe basics, and for Spring/Summer 2023 it has captured a lowkey 1970’s vibe by mixing in sleek tailoring and cool knits for next season.
Emerging U.K. Label Hyo Isak Merges Abstract Art With Your Favorite Streetwear Garments
Manchester is currently thriving with emerging fashion designers who are turning the rainy city into a go-to hub for exciting designs and innovative styles. Brands such as Clints, Drama Call, Gramm, and Skitzo are proving that independency means power and with this, they’re bringing a sense of exclusivity with their innovative and low-stocked garment drops that are advertised and sought after through their engaging Instagram sites. Another brand from the 0161 that is doing things differently is Hyo Isak and his self-titled brand and he has just presented a new collection that explores the versatility of knitwear and new takes on trouser silhouettes.
Rick Owens and Dr. Martens Are Back Together Again
Rick Owens and Dr. Martens are back with their third collaboration, building on Owens’ signature subversion with two new footwear offerings taking over the forms of the footwear brand’s 1460 and 1918 boots. Following on from the first release that brought crisscrossed lacing to the 1460 Bex Platform boot and a second collaboration that reworked the boot as well as a pair of sandals, the duo now turns its attention once again to the iconic boot and also something more daring.
Take an Official Look at the Capcom x Reebok Shaq Attaq "Street Fighter"
As the iconic Street Fighter game celebrates its 35th anniversary, video game developer Capcom has created a number of commemorative offerings for fans including a CASETiFY collection, a graphic tee capsule with INITIAL Gentleman, and a special-edition Nike Air Force 1 in honor of one of the most iconic Street Fighter showdowns of all time.
On-Feet Look at Nike SB Dunk Low "Adobe"
Adds to its latest lineup of SB Dunk Lows with an new “Red Gum” colorway. This offering sees the classic Nike SB Dunk Low silhouette constructed in a mixture of materials including a mix of canvas, suede, and leather materials. The shoe features a colorway composed of Adobe, clay red hues that give the upper and panels a tonal look. The heel sees white detailed stitching and Nike branding, which can also be seen on the mesh tongues. Skate-inspired graphics line the insole as the shoe sits atop a gum rubber outsole to round out the design.
Ye Shares New Music and Look Into YEEZY Development in "LAST WEEK" Vlog
Facing restricted access on Instagram following public backlash, Ye has now delivered a vlog covering recent moments in his life. Titled “LAST WEEK,” the in-depth look into the hectic schedule of the influential creative kicks off with the Grand Theft Auto-inspired YEEZY GAP walk-through of Tokyo we have already seen.
VLONE Announces Its Parting Ways With A$AP Bari
This past weekend, VLONE announced that it has parted ways with Co-Founder A$AP Bari. In an Instagram post, the label officially announced that it is no longer associated with Jabari Shelton, better known as A$AP “Younglord” Bari. The statement does not explicitly note the reason, but it does...
Porsche Builds Special Taycan 4S Cross Turismo for BLACKPINK's Jennie
After working with Round Two‘s Sean Wotherspoon to build a special-edition Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, Porsche now reveals another personal Taycan hatchback designed exclusively for BLACKPINK star Jennie. The car is Porsche Korea’s first project realized from its Sonderwunsch (translating to “special request”) program, featuring creative input from Jennie.
