ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prunedale, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montereycountyweekly.com

What happens when a marketing organization faces marketing challenges?

Squid here, oozing around Monterey on a gloomy mid-October Tuesday—think, not a tourist day—and thinking about tourism. That’s because of a news story in the Oct. 6 issue of the Weekly, written by Squid’s colleague Pam Marino, that shed light on a “mini-rebranding” effort being undertaken by the Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau—aka MCCVB (try saying that five times fast).
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Prescribed burn planned for Wednesday and Thursday east of Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE BEU said they plan on carrying out a prescribed burn on private property in the Gabilan Range east of Salinas on Wednesday and Thursday. The purpose is to reduce hazardous fire fuels to enhance fire safety. Another purpose is to increase habitat corridors and forage for the tule elk population The post Prescribed burn planned for Wednesday and Thursday east of Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Salinas, CA
City
San Jose, CA
City
Moss Landing, CA
City
Prunedale, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
montereycountyweekly.com

Candidate Q&A: Catherine Carson for SVMHS Board of Directors.

As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. On the Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System Board of Directors, zones 1, 4 and 5 are up for election this year. In Zone 1, incumbent Regina...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Dispensary#Cannabis Shop#Retail Store#Fruit#Business Industry#Linus Business#Another White Fire#Froot Wellness#Thc#Cbn
KSBW.com

Benchlands homeless clearing almost finished, 100 people left

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A project to evict homeless people camped out at the Benchlands at San Lorenzo Park, one of the largest homeless encampments in Santa Cruz, is almost finished. There was a total of about 300 people living in the encampment. Now there are is about 100...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
KION News Channel 5/46

A new senior home may come to Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Hollister could possibly receive a new home for seniors. In a special meeting last night, the City Council talked to developers for a new senior living project, Five Star Senior Living.  If approved, the project would be built on Buena Vista road next to Monterey Street. Once completed, it The post A new senior home may come to Hollister appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KTLA

Man killed by wood chipper in California

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) – A tree trimmer was killed after falling into a wood chipper on Tuesday in Menlo Park, located in Northern California. Menlo Park Police say they received a call around 12:53 p.m. and sent officers to the 900 block of Peggy Lane, where they found a man dead. He had been […]
MENLO PARK, CA
pajaronian.com

Man arrested for placing credit card readers in two counties

WATSONVILLE—Watsonville Police on Oct. 4 arrested a man who allegedly placed skimming devices on credit card readers inside convenience stores in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. George Cristea, 34, is facing several charges following an investigation involving several law enforcement agencies. The case began in Salinas, where officers were...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Scandal at Monterey County Jail another hit to already beleaguered department

SALINAS, Calif. — A commander at the Monterey County Jail is on leave, suspected of receiving prescription drugs meant for inmates. Investigators say Commander Dustin Hedberg received the drugs from Christina Cruz Kaupp, a director at Wellpath. Wellpath is a company contracted to provide health care for inmates. Kaupp's clearance to enter the jail has now been pulled.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy