montereycountyweekly.com
What happens when a marketing organization faces marketing challenges?
Squid here, oozing around Monterey on a gloomy mid-October Tuesday—think, not a tourist day—and thinking about tourism. That’s because of a news story in the Oct. 6 issue of the Weekly, written by Squid’s colleague Pam Marino, that shed light on a “mini-rebranding” effort being undertaken by the Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau—aka MCCVB (try saying that five times fast).
These three California cities are the most unsafe, study says
Three California cities are considered some of the most dangerous in the United States, and one of them is right here in the Bay Area, according to a new study from WalletHub.
Summer shark attacks in Monterey County reminder of ocean's dangers
Two shark attacks in the span of two months along the Central Coast last summer have fueled fears for surfers and swimmers. Both attacks, by two different Great White sharks, occurred off Lovers Point in Monterey County.
Prescribed burn planned for Wednesday and Thursday east of Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE BEU said they plan on carrying out a prescribed burn on private property in the Gabilan Range east of Salinas on Wednesday and Thursday. The purpose is to reduce hazardous fire fuels to enhance fire safety. Another purpose is to increase habitat corridors and forage for the tule elk population The post Prescribed burn planned for Wednesday and Thursday east of Salinas appeared first on KION546.
Parking battles highlight East San Jose’s struggles
With the sun setting over East San Jose, Rabia Khan pointed to the maintenance hole cover in the street she and her friends used as a makeshift pitcher’s mound as children, running freely along the street’s curbs. “I used to play on this street all the time,” she...
Paradise Post
montereycountyweekly.com
Candidate Q&A: Catherine Carson for SVMHS Board of Directors.
As part of the 2022 election season, the Weekly asked candidates for several offices to answer questions about some of the issues by email. On the Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System Board of Directors, zones 1, 4 and 5 are up for election this year. In Zone 1, incumbent Regina...
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Santa Cruz (Santa Cruz, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident in Santa Cruz on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 3 a.m. west of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Bay Area tree trimmer falls into wood chipper and dies
The Menlo Park Police Department said it responded to a report of the incident in the 900 block of Peggy Lane at 12:53 p.m.
KSBW.com
Benchlands homeless clearing almost finished, 100 people left
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A project to evict homeless people camped out at the Benchlands at San Lorenzo Park, one of the largest homeless encampments in Santa Cruz, is almost finished. There was a total of about 300 people living in the encampment. Now there are is about 100...
Suspect in Santa Ynez homicide arrested in Santa Cruz Tuesday night
36-year-old Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris was arrested by Santa Cruz Sheriff Deputies Tuesday night for the Oct. 8 murder of 72-year-old Terry Wilson in Santa Ynez. The post Suspect in Santa Ynez homicide arrested in Santa Cruz Tuesday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
1 Person Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
The San Jose Fire Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Friday morning. The officials stated that three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened at Steinback Drive and Santa [..]
A new senior home may come to Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Hollister could possibly receive a new home for seniors. In a special meeting last night, the City Council talked to developers for a new senior living project, Five Star Senior Living. If approved, the project would be built on Buena Vista road next to Monterey Street. Once completed, it The post A new senior home may come to Hollister appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com
Man arrested for placing credit card readers in two counties
WATSONVILLE—Watsonville Police on Oct. 4 arrested a man who allegedly placed skimming devices on credit card readers inside convenience stores in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. George Cristea, 34, is facing several charges following an investigation involving several law enforcement agencies. The case began in Salinas, where officers were...
KSBW.com
Scandal at Monterey County Jail another hit to already beleaguered department
SALINAS, Calif. — A commander at the Monterey County Jail is on leave, suspected of receiving prescription drugs meant for inmates. Investigators say Commander Dustin Hedberg received the drugs from Christina Cruz Kaupp, a director at Wellpath. Wellpath is a company contracted to provide health care for inmates. Kaupp's clearance to enter the jail has now been pulled.
2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Prunedale (Prunedale, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident in Prunedale on Monday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 5:10 a.m. when [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KCRA.com
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
kingcityrustler.com
New detour planned for highway ramp closures in King City beginning Tuesday
KING CITY — A modified detour plan has been prepared for the closure of the northbound Highway 101 onramp and offramp at Jolon Road, which will be closed beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11. Travelers on northbound 101, who pass through King City, will be directed to continue north on the...
