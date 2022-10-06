Remy Ma has announced the first ever all-female battle rap tournament. Set to take place in New York City on October 30, The Tournament will be streamed on her Chrome 23 platform and feature a total of 16 rappers with a grand prize of $25,000 USD. She revealed in the promotional video that there will be three rounds, each one clocking in at 90 seconds for a total of one minute and a half or a maximum of two minutes. “All bitches can rap,” Ma said.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO