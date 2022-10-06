Read full article on original website
WILLOW Brings New Album ‘<CopingMechanism>’ to SNL
On October 8, WILLOW stopped by SNL to perform a couple of songs from her newly released album <CopingMechanism>, including “curious/furious” and “ur a stranger.”. The new work marks WILLOW’s fifth studio album, which just arrived on Friday, October 7 – making SNL one of the first stops on the project’s live journey. With a full band alongside her and a medley of blue, purple and fuschia-colored lights, WILLOW opened the performance with the album’s third track, “curious/furious.”
The New Balance 327 “Made in Japan” Displays its Handcrafted Nature
New Balance has become synonymous with high-quality craftsmanship, and its MADE in USA and U.K. lines are an ideal reflection. From its founding Boston base to its intricate British Flimby factory, the footwear imprint keeps prime textiles and manufacturing practices at the fore. Now, New Balance has reunited with M....
The Nike Dunk High "Plaid" is Holiday-Ready
Is gearing up for the holiday season with a collection of Christmas-ready kicks. Recently, the Oregon-based imprint revealed an Air Jordan 1 Mid and Low decked out in festive tones and embossed detailing. In addition, a variety of pairs such as the Air Force 1 Low, Dunk Low and Air Jordan 1 Mid have arrived with flannel-like decor. The Swoosh now continues the previous with the Nike Dunk High “Plaid.”
Drake Enlists Lil Yachty for Second OVO Collaboration With University of Toronto
Drake and OVO are back with a second co-branded capsule collection with the University of Toronto. Drake continues to celebrate Canadian excellency and show love to his hometown once again, with the help of his fellow rapper and hip-hop superstar, Lil Yachty. The first collection dropped in August 2021, gearing...
The Nike Dunk High is Added to the "Somos Familia" Pack
Following the reveal of the Air Max 1 “Somos Familia,” has kick-started a line-up of sneaker releases celebrating Latin Heritage Month. The second pair to make its way into the pack is a Nike Dunk High of the same moniker. The annual celebration recognises Hispanic Americans and their impact on modern-day cultural practices.
Cardi B's Unofficial Remix of Ice Spice’s “Munch (Feelin’ U)” Will Not Be Released
Cardi B confirmed that she will not be releasing her unofficial remix of Ice Spice‘s viral single, “Munch (Feelin’ U).”. The “WAP” rapper clarified the news on Twitter after fans called for her version to drop. “I’m not putting that song out by the way,” she tweeted. “You know I don’t tease.” Cardi also explained the reason in response to a fan who asked why the remix won’t see the light of day, “I like it don’t love it,” she continued, “just having fun.”
Remy Ma Launches First All-Female Battle Rap Tournament
Remy Ma has announced the first ever all-female battle rap tournament. Set to take place in New York City on October 30, The Tournament will be streamed on her Chrome 23 platform and feature a total of 16 rappers with a grand prize of $25,000 USD. She revealed in the promotional video that there will be three rounds, each one clocking in at 90 seconds for a total of one minute and a half or a maximum of two minutes. “All bitches can rap,” Ma said.
Dave Has Just Debuted a New Balance x Stone Island Football Jersey
U.K. rap star, Dave, has just debuted a New Balance x Stone Island football kit at his annual Santan Cup tournament. The Streatham-raised rhymer recently previewed his own clothing line, Psycho, in collaboration with Brazilian football legend Adriano and he also just performed at BOSS’ rescheduled London Fashion Week party in the U.K.’s capital last night. And while Hypebeast recently explored how much U.K. rap and fashion are crossing over, Santandave seems to be doing things slightly differently.
The Classic "Oreo" Colorway Hits the Air Jordan 37
The Air Jordan 37 has surfaced in a classic black and white colorway. The latest clean two-tone iteration for the new basketball silhouette is revealed just in time for the upcoming NBA season and following the release of the Toronto Raptors colorway. The shoe comes dressed in the classic “Oreo”...
"Midnight Navy" Touches Down On the Air Jordan 11
A relatively quiet year for the Air Jordan 11, 2022 has offered a short list of looks for the sneaker, including a high-top version of 2016’s Air Jordan 11 Low “Cherry.” However, Jordan Brand has more in store for the sneaker world as a new “Midnight Navy” colorway has officially been revealed. Landing in women’s sizing, the pair joins this month’s Air Jordan 4 “Canyon Purple” in the brand’s latest women’s exclusive Air Jordan releases.
The New Balance 1500 Made in U.K. Receives a Minimalistic Grey and Navy Makeover
For New Balance, high-caliber craftsmanship is constantly at the fore and thanks to its Flimby factory base, British artisans are allowed to set their touch on handcrafted models. The brand’s Made in U.K. line celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, and New Balance is commemorating the occasion with a slew of upcoming releases. From Dover Street Market’s take on the 991 to Paperboy Paris’ honorary line-up, the imprint now sets its sights on the 1500 silhouette.
Procell Co-Founder Jessica Gonsalves and ASICS Present Pearly GEL-Nimbus 9 Collab
After dropping collabs with Angelo Baque, Tremaine Emory and Renell Madrano,. has readied the fourth release from their ASICS Collective initiative: a pearly GEL-Nimbus 9 designed in partnership with Procell co-founder Jessica Gonsalves. The past releases pulled from their designers’ personal backstories, and Gonsalves’ sneaker is no different as it draws directly from her family’s love of sailing.
AC Milan Unveils New Off-White™ Uniforms
Earlier this month it was confirmed that Virgil Abloh’s Off-White™ is AC Milan’s new style and culture curator. Due to the newfound partnership, fashion and football fans alike have awaited the full reveal of the entities’ debut foray. Adding on to the excitement, AC Milan has now unveiled its official off-pitch uniforms with Off-White™ with its new “Wear Your Heart on Your Sleeve” campaign.
Nike Air Max Plus 3 Gets Outfitted for Halloween
Gears up for the upcoming October costume-filled spectacle with the latest release of its technical-focused Air Max Plus 3. Arriving in the traditional black and orange makeup, the shoe readies for Halloween. The offering sees the classic silhouette comes outfitted in mixed material construction, using mesh and leather materials for...
The New Balance 1906R Gets Readied in Desert Tan Cordura Fabric
New Balance has been pushing its 1906R model to extraordinary heights, recently commissioning Japan’s atmos for its own rendition, followed by Taiwanese retailer INVINCIBLE’s three-way collaboration with N.HOOLYWOOD. Now, the footwear titan returns to its in-house line for a fresh take on the vintage silhouette. In partnership with...
Ye Shares New Music and Look Into YEEZY Development in "LAST WEEK" Vlog
Facing restricted access on Instagram following public backlash, Ye has now delivered a vlog covering recent moments in his life. Titled “LAST WEEK,” the in-depth look into the hectic schedule of the influential creative kicks off with the Grand Theft Auto-inspired YEEZY GAP walk-through of Tokyo we have already seen.
Lil Yachty Delivers "Poland" Music Video
After officially dropping “Poland” on streaming platforms, Lil Yachty has now returned to deliver a music video for his viral hit. Appearing out of nowhere, the track has taken over social media thanks to the rapper’s unique yet infectious hook. The viral nature of the release was also built on with the track artwork that builds on the now infamous trick to Poland.
Drake, Billie Eilish and More to Headline Lollapalooza Chile, Argentina and Brasil 2023
Lollapalooza has unveiled a stacked lineup for its 2023 festivals in Chile, Argentina and Brazil. with the likes of Drake, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Tame Impala, Rosalía and the newly-reunited blink-182 headlining. The Chile and Argentina editions are both set to take place on March 17 to March...
The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT Joins Nike's "Somos Familia" Collection
While October ushers in Halloween and its festivities, it also serves as the predecessor to the Day of the Dead. Largely originating in Mexico, the multi-day holiday brings together communities to commemorate those who have passed. This year, Nike and the Jordan Brand team are celebrating the holiday with a collection of four themed sneakers. The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT joins the Air Force 1 Low, Dunk High and Air Max 1 as the Swoosh presents colorful, thematic makeovers on each.
Robert Glasper Drops New Song “Therapy Pt. 2” With Mac Miller
Robert Glasper has enlisted the late rapper, Mac Miller, for a new track. Titled “Therapy Pt. 2,” the song appears on Glasper’s forthcoming album, Black Radio III: Supreme Edition. The forthcoming deluxe album expands the foundation of Black Radio III, which was released this past February. In...
