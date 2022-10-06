The Department of Justice announced that three Bakersfield residents pleaded guilty Tuesday to fraud charges. Charles Abieanga, 31, Viviana Cervantes, 23, and Simon Abieanga, 28, pleaded to separate fraud charges: Charles Abieanga and Viviana Cervantes, a husband and wife, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft for their roles in two different fraud schemes, according to court documents; Simon Abieanga, Charles’ brother, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for his role in a two separate, but similar, fraud schemes, according to a DOJ news release.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO