Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: Blame Republicans, too

I was heartened when I read Sunday's Letters to the Editor, which contained some pushback to conservative rhetoric that is often quoted as gospel. Then, there was the letter from Mr. Wells of Tehachapi, a list of questions intimating that the Democrat "Death Cult" was responsible for all the country's ills. Gee, are Democrats all-powerful? More than half of those questions' outcomes I'd blame Republicans. It is, after all, a two-party system. It's just the conservative mindset.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Community Voices: Proposition 26 will boost Kern, California economy while Proposition 27 profits out-of-state corporations

A lot of confusing information is circulating about two gaming measures facing California voters this November. But when you review the facts, the choice should be clear. Proposition 26 will help local tribes and boost California’s economy, while Proposition 27 will enrich out-of-state gambling corporations and make our state home to the largest expansion of online gambling in U.S. history.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: Best-kept secret in recent disasters

Finally — after literally decades of searching — I’ve discovered for the first time a report usually missed by national media on the critical role of insurers in catastrophes such as the 2020 riots in multiple major cities, recent wildfires, widespread crime waves, and now Hurricane Ian’s $47 billion of insured losses in Florida alone!
FLORIDA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

McFarland Unified cancels this week’s athletic events for safety reasons

The McFarland Unified School District announced Tuesday evening that it was canceling its remaining athletic events for the week, citing a "rash of violence in and around the city, including Monday's shooting in Delano." Tulare County sheriff's deputies went to the area of County Line Road and Road 136 in...
MCFARLAND, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Adventist Health hosting vaccine clinics, screenings in October

Adventist Health is hosting a series of vaccine clinics and other screenings in October, according to news releases from the local health care provider. To recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is October, Adventist is hosting an awareness event called VIPink, scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Thursday at the AIS Cancer Center. The center is located at 2620 Chester Ave. in Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Dave & Busters coming to Bakersfield

Check out Thursday’s Eye Street for a look at what the newest Dave & Busters location will bring to Bakersfield, including information about its hours of operation and its featured attractions. The 30,000-square-foot entertainment center at 1914 Wible Road in Bakersfield opens to the public on Oct. 17.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Chevron plans sale of Bakersfield office space amid local consolidation

Chevron Corp.'s recent emphasis on workspace consolidation doesn't stop at its headquarters in San Ramon. It's cutting back in Bakersfield, too. The oil company says it's looking to sell some of the property it owns at the Bakersfield Energy Center, 9525 Camino Media, as it maximizes its use of space in Chevron field offices around the region.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Three plead guilty to federal fraud charges

The Department of Justice announced that three Bakersfield residents pleaded guilty Tuesday to fraud charges. Charles Abieanga, 31, Viviana Cervantes, 23, and Simon Abieanga, 28, pleaded to separate fraud charges: Charles Abieanga and Viviana Cervantes, a husband and wife, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft for their roles in two different fraud schemes, according to court documents; Simon Abieanga, Charles’ brother, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for his role in a two separate, but similar, fraud schemes, according to a DOJ news release.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO deputies arrest 2 after shooting at Walmart

Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies reported that a man and a woman were arrested Monday night after a shooting in Walmart. KCSO deputies responded to the Walmart Neighborhood Market on North Chester Avenue around 6:30 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls of a shooting in progress inside the business.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

City of Bakersfield announces temporary, nighttime road closures

The city of Bakersfield announced Monday a pair of nighttime, temporary road closures. Nighttime closures have been scheduled from 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday for all lanes on the southbound side of Highway 99 between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue for work on pavement joints.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:46.15. (1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 46.15) Estimated jackpot: $227,000. ¶ To win...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Funeral services for Oct. 11, 2022

Dora Jean Williams, 78, Bakersfield, Sept. 30. Visitation 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Oct.14 at Basham-Hopson Funeral Care Chapel. Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. Oct.15 at Cain Memorial Church. Interment to follow Hillcrest Memorial Park. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Iowa Boy's Prep Football Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:. Class 5A. RecordPtsPrv. 1. Pleasant Valley (7)7-0951. 2. West Des Moines Dowling (3)6-1902. 3. Southeast Polk6-1744. 4....
IOWA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

BPD asks for public's help to find man reported missing

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public's help in finding an adult who was reported missing and believed to be at-rick due to a medical condition. Tyler Scharnick was last seen Monday in the 6100 block of Camp Street.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

