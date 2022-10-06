I was heartened when I read Sunday's Letters to the Editor, which contained some pushback to conservative rhetoric that is often quoted as gospel. Then, there was the letter from Mr. Wells of Tehachapi, a list of questions intimating that the Democrat "Death Cult" was responsible for all the country's ills. Gee, are Democrats all-powerful? More than half of those questions' outcomes I'd blame Republicans. It is, after all, a two-party system. It's just the conservative mindset.

TEHACHAPI, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO