PCM girls finish seventh, boys 14th at Centerville Invitational

Abi Teeter (ScottFairbairn)

MORAVIA — Three PCM girls finished in the top 30, Coby DeRaad once again led the Mustang boys and PCM’s cross country teams faced large fields at the Chariton Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday.

The Mustangs girls were seventh out of 16 teams at The Preserve Golf Course and PCM’s boys were 14th in the 15-team field.

Abi Teeter led the PCM girls in 12th with a time of 21 minutes, 16 seconds. Reagan Vannoy (22:05) and Makayla True (22:12) both finished in the top 30, placing 27th and 30th, respectively.

Riley DeVore (25:06) and Alyce Engle (26:07) were the final scoring runners in 91st and 108th, respectively.

Reagan Vannoy (ScottFairbairn)

Alexis Fagg (26:39), Jillian Fairbanks (26:53) and Emma Heibert (29:09) were non-scoring runners in 114th, 116th and 132nd, respectively.

Class 2A No. 4 Albia won the girls’ meet title with 43 points. Class 2A No. 17 Pella Christian (84), Fort Madison (104), Ottumwa (127) and Oskaloosa (175) completed the top five. PCM was seventh with 233 points.

Class 3A No. 10 Avery Rump of Fort Madison won the girls’ 5K race in 19:19. Class 2A No. 16 Makenna Montgomery of Albia was the runner-up in 19:39.

DeRaad finished 48th to lead the boys. His time was clocked in 18:54.

Coby DeRaad (ScottFairbairn)

Charlie Ford (20:47), Wyatt Vannoy (21:13), Leighton McClure (21:13) and Carson Taylor (21:28) were the other scoring runners in 102nd, 119th, 120th and 127th, respectively.

Carter Dudley (23:43) and Jacob Buys (25:04) were non-scoring runners in 169th and 187th, respectively.

Class 2A No. 14 Kaden Van Wyngarden of Pella Christian won the boys’ race in 16:10. Isaac Rankin of Knoxville was the runner-up in 16:51.

Class 2A No. 10 Pella Christian won the boys’ meet title with 47 points. Oskaloosa (74), Fort Madison (87), Chariton (93) and Albia (179) completed the top five. PCM scored 361 points in 14th.